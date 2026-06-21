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“That Is a Major Lifestyle Upgrade”: Simple Can Cover Gadget Goes Viral on X for Keeping Drinks Protected

11:30 AM CDT on June 21, 2026

Viral Can Cover Device Has X Users Calling It a "Major Lifestyle Upgrade"

Viral Can Cover Device Has X Users Calling It a “Major Lifestyle Upgrade”

|Image Credit: X/@eMTBrides

With summer officially here, it is now time to sit outside with friends and family and enjoy the warm weather with a cold drink. And while the company and the conversation is good, that does not always extend to bugs, sand, and other debris.

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Most beverages made for enjoying outside this time of year come with a pull tab, which cannot be sealed back up. Many of us spend much of our time trying to keep bugs out of the cans, or ensuring that sand does not get in.

Commenters Say the Simple Device Solves a Common Problem

On X, a user shared a video of a device made to fit around the pull tab and cover the opening of the can when swiveled sideways. The user also mentions how it would be helpful for women especially, as it could prevent others from spiking their drinks.

One user said, "That is a major lifestyle upgrade," and it certainly seems like it.

The comment section included recommendations for comparable devices, which can be found on Amazon, or showing photos or links to similar ones. One user posted a photo of a can of Monster, an energy drink, that comes with a built-in cover and wrote, "Some monster cans come with a system like that already".

Whether you want it to keep your drinks safe from strangers, or just to keep nature out while you're trying to enjoy a barbecue, this is definitely an item that you do not want to miss.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the effectiveness of the device discussed in the video, which was shared on X.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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