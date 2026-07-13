A video shared on X is gaining attention after showing a woman independently transferring from her wheelchair into a tractor. In a video posted to X, a C5 tetraplegic woman, meaning she still has some function in her arms, climbing into a tractor like it was nothing. Her name is Melissa Baars, and despite her disability, she made it look easy. People online were stunned by her resilience.

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Melissa Baars, a C5 incomplete tetraplegic, showcasing her independent transfer from wheelchair to tractor cab using upper body strength. pic.twitter.com/Neryl7l5gB — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 12, 2026

It can be difficult for able-bodied people to get in and out of a tractor. They are large, and the seat to operate them sits fairly above ground. While it may take her longer than someone else to get into the tractor from her wheelchair, she proves that with determination, you can do anything.

The video starts with Baars in front of the tractor in her wheelchair. Slowly but surely, she starts her climb into the vehicle. The video shows the amount of upper body strength she has been able to cultivate as she pushes herself onto the tractor steps. She continues her climb.

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When she reached the top, it’s the first time she seemed to have struggled a little bit. It’s not easy to get into the seat of a tractor using only your upper body.

Commenters Praise Woman's Independent Transfer

The woman recording the video makes a cheer when she gets into the seat. You then see the Baars proudly lift her arms up in the air, celebrating her impressive feat. She worked hard to make it work although she has a disability that could have prevented her from doing so.

“Melissa Baars, a C5 incomplete tetraplegic, showcasing her independent transfer from wheelchair to tractor cab using upper body strength,” read the caption of the video. The comments under it were full of support for her.

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Someone thought this is a good sign for the future. “There is a realistic hope for her. “The muscles and the autonomic system function well. A new technology of electrodes is being developed now,” they wrote.

“My Mom would always tell me, 'Where there's a will, there's a way,’” wrote another commenter. “A young woman without limitations of the mind, which defeats us long before our bodies,” another user wrote.

Many people found it inspirational, including several commenters who identified themselves as quadriplegic. “I love seeing stuff like this. I am a quadriplegic who is trying to live as full of a life as possible and this is inspiring...!” one person wrote. Another added, “Once upon a time I had a friend who was a C5 incomplete. Shit's inspiring. You wouldn't believe just how much folks in this condition can do with a bit of determination and a refusal to quit. Except hills.”

The video continued to receive supportive comments from viewers who praised Baars' independence.