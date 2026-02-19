“Tell Me Lies” fans discover the show won’t be returning for a fourth season right before its third finale dropped

Set in the early 2000s, Tell Me Lies debuted in 2022 and takes place at a fictional Upstate New York school called Baird College. The series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, who meet in school and have a tumultuous romance that spans eight years.

The third season came to an end on February 17th, but many fans did not know it would be the series finale as they tuned in.

Was Tell Me Lies cancelled?

This week, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer took to Instagram to explain why the show was ending just hours ahead of the third season's finale. Fans immediately began to spiral at the surprise reveal.

However, while the finale feels abrupt, it was actually how the series was meant to end.

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale," Oppenheimer wrote. "This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it."

She continued, "Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately, we felt it had reached its natural conclusion. My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you."

WARNING: Tell Me Lies finale spoilers below!

Fans react to Tell Me Lies finale

While some people are surprisingly pleased with how Tell Me Lies wrapped things up given the short notice, there are others who aren't at all happy with the ending. Many fans are particularly upset with Stephen's send-off, given his character's lack of accountability or punishment for his sins.

Other fans couldn't quite understand the cheeky turn the show's final episode took after Stephen's wedding speech, especially with the Britney Spears soundtrack of it all.

Meanwhile, a lot of folks are dealing with the shock of the series being over for good with absolutely no heads up. You can check out some fan reactions below...

tell me lies is finally over but idk what to feel. there was sooooo much more that could have been explored — Ai ✿ tell me lies s3 (@aiwasnothere) February 17, 2026

Mixed feelings.

Tell Me Lies is over on season three?!? NO WAY pic.twitter.com/qoGueDqHYK — marina ? (@sinpankat) February 17, 2026

Was not prepared.

i can’t believe tell me lies is over…. ?

needed at least a 2 hour finale

- i feel so uneasy about not knowing if anything ever happened to chris (he deserves prison)

- macy situation was glazed over like stephen deserved to go straight to prison wtf

- needed more brigley ?? — ωυв мαмα???‍♀️?? (@wubmamaa) February 17, 2026

Unanswered questions.

tell me lies over and stephen is neither dead nor behind bars pic.twitter.com/i4hqMH4974 — chelsea (@oliviarodrgo) February 17, 2026

The Stephen factor.

tell me lies is officially over & stephen demarco is still not in jail #tellmelies pic.twitter.com/0N5pUPaXcX — jacks ? (@decodereadings) February 17, 2026

Seriously, though.

oh of course tell me lies ended with the abusive asshole riding off into the sunset in his g wagon and facing no real consequences for his actions pic.twitter.com/xFKd0TxCaQ — soph (@taylicent) February 17, 2026

Ugh.

Tell me lies creator ending the show during its peak and with so many unanswered plots. This is why I hate 8 episode seasons — ❤️❤️ (@PimpCessShorty) February 17, 2026

Bring back 22-episode seasons.

I’ll stop complaining abt tell me lies being over when grace van patten wins an Oscar pic.twitter.com/Z7dGZ7nj4y — alice (@girlalicebeen) February 17, 2026

The people want more Grace.

tell me lies was the show of the millennium, and now it’s just over… pic.twitter.com/p7EdQFNGpy — reeselezza rice (@sIicksista) February 18, 2026

In mourning.

the tonal shift near the end of tell me lies pissed me off too like why were they acting like that was some lighthearted comical shit and throwing cake and being clumsy? stephen should’ve been getting STRANGLED on that dance floor!!!! — ͏͏ً (@omelasradio) February 17, 2026

What happened?

tell me lies had so much potential, and turning it into a comedy skit at the end just fell flat and lazy…all the evil people of the show got no repercussions, so many things unanswered, everything felt rushed…what a mess.#tellmelies



pic.twitter.com/ljn36iKw7V — archi (@i3kristine) February 17, 2026

Not a comedy.

Tell me lies ending was toooooo damn good , I feel relieved — Naii (@naiisluljoint) February 18, 2026

The end has some fans...

The tell me lies finale was actually everything!! The wedding explosion. Stephen winning. Lucy never learns. — Ruby (@RubyBoobyy) February 17, 2026

...As does Stephen.

Idc I LOVED the tell me lies ending I think it was realistic and well thought out. The wedding going to shit to Toxic by Brittany Spears hello???!!! — ℓιℓι (@lilimoralessss) February 17, 2026

Felt right.

already missing my favorite frenemies pic.twitter.com/PkKxtc0Eki — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) February 18, 2026

Missing them already.