“Tell Me Lies” fans discover the show won’t be returning for a fourth season right before its third finale dropped

Set in the early 2000s, Tell Me Lies debuted in 2022 and takes place at a fictional Upstate New York school called Baird College. The series stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, who meet in school and have a tumultuous romance that spans eight years.
The third season came to an end on February 17th, but many fans did not know it would be the series finale as they tuned in.
Was Tell Me Lies cancelled?
This week, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer took to Instagram to explain why the show was ending just hours ahead of the third season's finale. Fans immediately began to spiral at the surprise reveal.
However, while the finale feels abrupt, it was actually how the series was meant to end.
“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale," Oppenheimer wrote. "This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it."
She continued, "Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately, we felt it had reached its natural conclusion. My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you."
WARNING: Tell Me Lies finale spoilers below!
Fans react to Tell Me Lies finale
While some people are surprisingly pleased with how Tell Me Lies wrapped things up given the short notice, there are others who aren't at all happy with the ending. Many fans are particularly upset with Stephen's send-off, given his character's lack of accountability or punishment for his sins.
Other fans couldn't quite understand the cheeky turn the show's final episode took after Stephen's wedding speech, especially with the Britney Spears soundtrack of it all.
Meanwhile, a lot of folks are dealing with the shock of the series being over for good with absolutely no heads up. You can check out some fan reactions below...
