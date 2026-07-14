A viral clip has drawn attention after appearing to show a group of teens fleeing with merchandise during an alleged robbery. In a clip reshared by X user @ClownWorld, the post claimed the teens pretended to be honest customers looking to buy clothing from a guy selling merchandise out of the trunk of his SUV before allegedly stealing the merchandise after one displayed what appeared to be a firearm. The encounter unfolds in the video.

Featured Video

Rule of thumb: never let droopy drawers near your inventory... pic.twitter.com/xwgTEXM0PY — Texas Joe (@JoeyStreeto) July 13, 2026

Video Appears to Show Teen Pull Gun During Alleged Clothing Sale

In the clip, which racked up more than 550,000 views in just over 24 hours after being reshared, three teen boys can be seen walking over to a guy's SUV, which is backed into what appears to be an apartment complex parking lot with the trunk open.

Advertisement

He has a few pieces of merchandise in the trunk, including some Hellstar clothing. As the boys walk up, the seller asks their names before calling out the sizes of the items they had requested. One of the teens even opens one of the packages and holds the shirt up to himself to make sure it fits.

After that, there’s some back-and-forth conversation between the seller and the teens, with the seller even explaining that he forgot to bring a tan shirt they had allegedly requested because he thought they were supposed to meet the day before.

Moments later, the interaction changes.

The teens begin collecting the items in their arms, and instead of paying, they take off down the sidewalk, making it clear they didn’t intend on paying for anything. The seller, who is recording the entire interaction, started chasing after them while asking, "What the f--k are y'all doing?"

Advertisement

Anyone selling like this is braindead - wtf you think was going to happen? — Clip.Mogging (@clipmogger) July 14, 2026

Surprised that the seller was trailing him, one of the teens drops the clothes, reaches into his jacket, and pulls out what appears to be a gun. He kept it pointed in the seller's direction before going back to grab the merchandise. The teens then run out of the camera's view.

While the seller appeared shocked by what happened after what appeared to begin as a sale, people in the comments suggested he should have known better. "Lol being naive enough thinking you're going to make a living $5-$10 at a time dealing with people who will kill you over $10. This guy has a lot to learn," one person wrote.

Another bluntly said, "If this is real you deserved it. That's going to happen 100% of the time. Facts." Meanwhile, a third commented, "Anyone selling like this is braindead - wtf you think was going to happen?"

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims made in the X post. The footage does not identify those involved or show what happened before the recording began.