Tech

“Thank you for your patience”: TeamSpeak’s servers reach capacity after Discord users flee age verification policy

"The end is near."

2:00 PM CST on February 17, 2026

Tweet from TeamSpeak reading: "With the incredible surge of new users joining TeamSpeak and subscribing to communities, current hosting capacity has been reached in many regions, especially in the United States"
Adobe Stock/@teamspeak/X

Voice chat app TeamSpeak is rushing to expand its server capacity after new age verification rules sparked a mass exodus from Discord. Previously the most popular gaming-focused chat program, Discord tried desperately to convince users that most wouldn't have to upload their IDs, but that apparently wasn't good enough.

TeamSpeak saw this coming, and now their time has come to gloat.

TeamSpeak is the new Discord

After Discord announced its new age verification policy on Feb. 9, under the old "protect the children" excuse, the backlash forced them to issue a long clarification on the rules the next day. The company insisted that the vast majority of users wouldn't have to submit a government ID or face scan to access anything.

Posts by rival TeamSpeak over the weekend proved this backpedaling to be insufficient.

"With the incredible surge of new users joining TeamSpeak and subscribing to communities, current hosting capacity has been reached in many regions, especially in the United States," its X account said on Valentine's Day. "We're working on expanding availability across additional regions."

The company also boosted its "Official TeamSpeak Community Servers." On Monday, it announced the opening of two new servers in Canada and Germany.

This good fortune from TeamSpeak comes on the heels of declarations by Discord users that they were out of there. Privacy concerns about giving an image of a government ID to an app that previously suffered related data breaches cause online searches for "Discord alternatives" to spike by 10,000 percent.

It seems that most people will still stand against policies they find unjust even if it doesn't impact them directly. It's almost like folks care about each other and have principles, unlike corporations.

TeamSpeak loves privacy and memes

TeamSpeak's appeal goes further than "anything but Discord." The company promises "military-grade security" all over its website, sometimes in direct comparison to Discord.

At the same time, its meme game is on point, often speaking to gamers at their level.

Tweet reading "the end is near..." with a Thanos gif.
@teamspeak/X

On the day of the Discord age verification reveal, its X account whipped out a Thanos GIF, writing, "the end is near."

Two days later, it pointed out that their server costs are cheaper than a lot of Nitro accessories with a Resident Evil GIF.

Tweet reading "Been a TeamSpeak truther since 2010" with a Gigachad reply.
@teamspeak/X

As fans and new users get excited in the comments, TeamSpeak frequently replies with memes. It made @rhormes_, "TeamSpeak truther since 2010," into a Gigachad.

Tweet reading "Should have stayed on TeamSpeak from the get go, yall never let us down in Combat Arm days." TeamSpeak replies with a cat gif.
@teamspeak/X
After @FeralFaee lamented ever leaving the app, it welcomed her back with open cat arms.

It even works well with critics who are hesitant to join up.

"Not until you make a better product," said @TheRealCrAzD.

TeamSpeak was ready with "good idea" and the perfect GIF.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

