Culture

“They lie about deleting photos”: Discord rushes to walk back age verification after users abandon the platform

"Discord alternatives" searches reportedly jumped 10,000% overnight.

12:08 PM CST on February 11, 2026

Left: Text box reading "Do not give discord your ID" in all capital letters 7 times. Right: Discord app logo.
@windscribecom/X.com/Discord

Discord is scrambling to contain backlash after announcing new age verification rules that could require some users to submit facial scans or government-issued IDs.

The company framed the change as a safety measure tied to age-restricted features, but critics are worried it constitutes a step toward biometric surveillance.

Within hours, social media was filled with privacy fears, conspiracy theories, canceled subscriptions, and calls to abandon the platform altogether.

Discord tried to reframe its age verification rollout

On Feb. 9, 2026, Discord announced that users would need to verify their age to access certain features. These included age-restricted servers, channels, and safety settings.

Initially, the company said verification could involve a facial scan or a government ID. Because Discord serves as a central hub for gaming and other online communities, the announcement landed hard.

Within hours, people threatened (and followed through with) cancelling their Nitro subscriptions and abandoning long-running servers. Some talked openly about returning to old school-style forums.

Less than 24 hours later, Discord published a long addendum to the announcement meant to cool things down. The company stressed that most Discord users would never face verification at all.

"Discord is not requiring everyone to complete a face scan or upload an ID to use Discord,” the company tweeted on Feb. 10, 2026.

It added, "The vast majority of people can continue using Discord exactly as they do today, without ever being asked to confirm their age."

According to Discord, its background AI inference model would estimate a user’s age in most cases. If the system guessed someone was 18 or older, no extra steps were applied. However, if it guessed that a person was younger, users would need verification to bypass teen safety limits.

"The majority of Discord users don’t access age-restricted content and will never go through a facial age estimation flow or ID verification," the FAQ explained.

Why users immediately feared face scans and biometric data collection

Skepticism grew because Discord already profiles users for moderation and trust systems. Additionally, critics pointed to a vendor hack in September 2025 that exposed age verification materials, including biometric data and government IDs.

People posted screenshots of canceled Nitro plans and error messages because so many Discord users were canceling their plans.

Meanwhile, @Barny shared a personal history with Discord, saying their account stayed flagged as under 18 despite extensive records as one of the first paid Discord ambassadors. "It’s not about verification," they wrote. "It’s about harvesting and selling your biometrics."

Tweet that reads, "i was the first @discord partner. i did paid deals for discord. they have my tax info, dob, ID, address, bank etc.my account is flagged as under 18. no amount of dms/support emails has changed this. it's not about verification. it's about harvesting and selling your biometrics."
@Barny/X

Some responses dug deeper into data privacy fears. "They don't seem to grasp that being mad about forcing a data harvest […] has as much to do with people being leery of having their data harvested," u/cosmernautfourtwenty wrote. They added, "Better to abandon ship now."

"I've discontinued larger companies for less," u/NorthernOctopus wrote.

Conspiracy posts also surged. @ImperiumFirst tied the move to leadership changes, as it happened after a new CEO took charge. 

@ExtremeBlitz__ posted a screenshot of the CEO’s Wikipedia page with the same implication. 

Separately, @Pirat_Nation claimed searches for “Discord alternatives” jumped 10,000% overnight.

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.








