Discord announced the new “Teen By Default” program, and the internet answered with the “Age Verification” meme

"Age verification? I remember using the Pokémon Snap kiosk in Blockbuster."

1:00 PM CST on February 10, 2026

discord welcome screen next to a furby and text that says "age verification? i waited in line for Toys R Us to open the first day they went on sale"
Konektus Photo/Shutterstock/@averystorm/Bluesky

Discord announced plans to roll out a new age verification system worldwide in March, and people online were not happy with the news. The platform framed the update as a safety improvement, especially for teens.

However, many longtime users reacted with skepticism. Soon after, frustration spilled onto social media, and the simple phrase "Age verification?" turned into a meme.

@nofunoverlord.northsky.social/Bluesky

Discord's new "Teen By Default" program

Discord plans to launch its "Teen By Default" program globally, starting with a phased rollout in early March. According to the company, the update will automatically provide users with an age-appropriate experience on the app. This includes limitations on sensitive content, communication tools, and restricted spaces for unverified accounts.

At the moment, Discord users can choose facial age estimation or submit government-issued identification through vendor partners. The company also announced a passive age inference model that will determine if the account holder is an adult or not. It did not clarify in the announcement post how this model would be used and what level of surveillance Discord users should expect, if any. 

Discord emphasized privacy protections throughout the process, despite having a data breach as recent as Sept 20, 2025. Hackers gained access to "real names, Discord usernames, email addresses, and other contact details provided to customer support," according to reports.

Scans of government IDs, which U.K. and Australian law recently began enforcing for access to what it deemed "adult" spaces online, were also leaked in the data breach.

Backlash on social media yields new meme format

While Discord framed the changes as protective, the online backlash that followed called it out for being the next step in the surveillance state.

On X, @hi_itsBlizzard tweeted, "I [expletive] despise how every space in the internet is slowly being forced into being a 'kid-friendly' space all because stupid ass parents can't take care of their kids properly and just throw a tablet on their face, and complain whenever something bad shows up."

Meanwhile, @Pirat_Nation shared, "People keep cancelling their Discord Nitro subscriptions to rebel against age verification."

Elsewhere, people online seemed to take a more playful route, in a bit of a tongue-in-cheek way. On Bluesky, the "Age verification?" meme spread as a copy-pasta format. It doesn't directly reference Discord, but the timing of the meme seems to link it directly to the announcement.

First, people quoted a previous Bluesky post to keep the chain going. Then, they followed with proof of adulthood through deeply specific nostalgia.

BlueSky post that reads, "Age verification?I never freed him." with a photo of an enclosed Vaporeon.
@unicornsandbutane.bsky.social/BlueSky

For example, @trungles.com‬ wrote, "Age verification? I used to rewind cassette tapes with a pencil." Similarly, ‪@johannamation.bsky.social‬ shared, "Age verification? I brought my GameBoy on a car trip at night, and kept having to pause the game til we reached the next streetlamp or traffic light in order to see the screen well enough to play it."

BlueSky post that reads, "Age verification?I was adamant we recorded the movie premier of Buzz Lightyear of Star Command on our vhs player because I didn't understand the concept of re-runs."
@ysabellweatherwax.bsky.social/BlueSky

Others escalated the bit. ‪@katchdraws.bsky.social‬ posted, "Age verification? I used floppy discs to turn in homework."

Age verification? I used to record the radio with a tape

Thor Benson (@thorbenson.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T14:36:52.281Z

@themeekwarrior.bsky.social‬ reminisced, "Age verification? I remember using the Pokémon Snap kiosk in Blockbuster."

BlueSky post that reads, "Age verification?I played the first Call of Duty at launch"
@ghostlysable.bsky.social/BlueSky

Still others went deeper, from AIM away messages to lining up for the first Furby release.

