A viral clip of a woman getting slapped while trying to place an order at a Taco Bell kiosk has the internet riled up and calling for the security guard involved to be fired.

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In the video, the woman can be seen tapping on the touchscreen kiosk, presumably attempting to place an order. She's then approached by a security guard who grabs her and forcefully tries to remove her from the restaurant.

Although the video has recently resurfaced online, the incident itself is not new. Here's what happened and what became of the security guard.

This is what Taco Bell security guard did to a woman while she was attempting to use a self-service ordering kiosk



The person recording the incident says “The security guard was telling her to leave, and she didn’t want to because she was ordering food. Then he just went off,… pic.twitter.com/Icnic1FwM4 — Loud Outside (@LoudOutside) June 25, 2026

Security Guard Slaps Woman at Taco Bell and Demands She Leave

In the clip, which has since been reshared on X by user @LoudOutside, an unidentified Black woman is seen using a Taco Bell kiosk when a security guard suddenly approaches her.

What happened before the clip begins remains unclear. However, moments later, the guard grabs the woman and slaps her hard across the face before attempting to escort her out of the restaurant.

The incident immediately caught the attention of other patrons, with one person in the background heard saying, "God damn." As the guard moves her toward one of the exits, the woman repeatedly tells him, "Get away from me," while he continues instructing her to leave. The back and forth lasts several seconds before she makes her way toward another door and is eventually escorted out of the building.

After the clip was shared, many commenters began criticizing how the guard handled the situation, with one person writing “that’s some hoe shit honestly. Willing to bet he wouldn’t do that to no Man.” Others questioned what happened to the guard and if he faced any repercussions for his behavior.

should be charged with assault and @tacobell be held financially accountable — Metalhead (@voodoodaddy1973) June 25, 2026

The incident later caught the attention of the San Fernando Valley Sun after a coalition of African American leaders began advocating for the woman and calling for the security guard's arrest.

According to the outlet, the incident took place at a Taco Bell location near 7th Street and Flower Street in downtown Los Angeles. Taco Bell also issued a statement to the outlet regarding the situation, writing "We do not condone the behavior in this video and take this matter very seriously," the company said. "We are informed that the guard in this video is no longer with the third-party security company and the franchisee is conducting a full investigation."

So, for those in the comments calling for justice, it's unclear whether the guard faced any criminal consequences. However, according to Taco Bell, he is no longer employed as a security guard with the company in which he was working for.