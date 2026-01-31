Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Sydney Sweeney dismisses “MAGA Barbie” label by saying she just wants to “make art.” It’s not going over great

"I've never been here to talk about politics."

5:30 AM CST on January 31, 2026

Sydney Sweeney at the Premiere of The Housemaid at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX. Tweet text overlay reads, "Art is inherently political. Not recognizing that disqualifies you from engaging with it in a meaningful way."
Joe Seer/Shutterstock/bronzedvanille/X.com

Actress Sydney Sweeney says she’s "not about politics," but that stance is only intensifying backlash online.

Featured Video

In a new Cosmopolitan interview published Jan. 29, 2026, Sweeney addressed the viral “MAGA Barbie” nickname that followed her American Eagle “great jeans” ad, insisting she’s only interested in making art, not engaging in political discourse.

Sweeney seemed to push back on contradictory narratives about her politics, or lack thereof. While she wants to be seen as a women's empowerment model and not a "hateful person," she also doesn't want to really get into it.

When the interviewer brought up the "MAGA Barbie" nickname and past refusal to speak on political topics, Sweeney said, "I'm in the arts."

Advertisement

"I’ve never been here to talk about politics," she said. "I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that."

Sweeney may have a different definition of "politics" than some, however. Near the beginning of the article, Cosmopolitan quotes her saying that she wants "to show women that we can take back our power and fully free ourselves."

Feminism is, in fact, a political movement.

This "rejection of politics" comes off as contradictory to those who remember her in The Handmaid's Tale. Some folks have taken her silence regarding politics as cover for her true leanings after her mother's 2022 birthday party, during which some partygoers wore hats reading "Make Sixty Great Again."

Advertisement

Speculation intensified after the 2025 American Eagle ad and its play on the word "genes."

The internet debates whether art can ever be neutral

On X, @BonerWizard responded with a shot from 30 Rock.

Tweet with Kenneth Parcell from 30 Rock saying "That's Republican, we count those."
@BonerWizard/X
Advertisement

"That's Republican, we count those," said Jack McBrayer as NBC page Kenneth Parcell.

"Her new lingerie line received a billion dollar cash infusion from billionaires Jeff Bezos and Michael Dell but I’m sure it has nothing to do with Sydney’s politics and everything to do with her being an artist," joked @carolinekwan.

Tweet reading "the most privileged response of all time. also this is code for she’s a trump supporter"
@buffys/X

Popular account @buffys rejected Sweeney's statements as "the most privileged response of all time."

Advertisement

Others stressed their beliefs that separating art and politics is impossible.

Writer @kylietcheung panned "the concept of 'the arts' not being political…. she may be clinically stupid."

Tweet reading "Art IS Political" with screenshots from Enola Holmes.
@protagonist_xig/X

Commentary account @protagonist_xig agreed with screenshots from the 2020 film Enola Holmes, a work of art that delved into politics.

Advertisement

"Politics doesn't interest you. Why?" said Edith, played by Susie Wokoma. "Because you have no interest in changing a world that suits you so well."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Woman tries the classic frozen pipe trick. It backfires overnight—why?

"My landlord always tells us to open cupboards under the sinks too."

January 31, 2026
Entertainment

Marvel fans react to speculation that “Blade” movie isn’t happening: “Biggest screwup from the MCU yet”

Mahershala deserved better.

January 31, 2026
Trending

“This is what we want”: Fans laud Joseph Gordon-Levitt for urging Utah lawmakers to protect kids from AI

"What's next? Joshua Jackson fighting against gambling in kids games?"

January 31, 2026
Trending

Americans were asked about their biggest concern right now—these 3 fears stood out

"Everyone says they’re hiring but nobody actually hires."

January 31, 2026
Entertainment

“Thankful for this”: Ariana Grande responds after Vogue fail gives her six fingers

AI might actually not be to blame for this one.

January 30, 2026
Entertainment

“I had so much more to say”: Macaulay Culkin leads emotional tributes after Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

"Only one Catherine O'Hara, and now none."

January 30, 2026
Advertisement