“A terrible name”: Sydney Sweeney’s bra line debut overshadowed by its confusing pronunciation

Sydney Sweeney has a new bra line, and most aren't a fan of the name. Too bad, considering all of the promotion that's led up to the launch.
A new venture in Syrn
Sweeney's latest venture is called Syrn. "From the heart, brains, and boobs of Sydney Sweeney," the company's site reads. "I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are. SYRN is our playground for self-expression," the site adds with Sweeney's signature.
Some will remember that Jeff Bezos invested in the company, which many believe to be the reason the actor attended his nuptials in 2025. In the time since then, Sweeney has done multiple promotional shoots and unboxings for her new brand.
These stunts include scaling the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles to toss her bras around in a coordinated promotion that caught the attention of TMZ.
A quick glance at the products shows that Syrn offers undergarments ranging from "seductress" and "romantic" to "playful" and "comfy."
The internet reacts to Syrn
While Syrn products seem like perfectly nice lingerie, people online are not vibing with the name. Twitter is filled with jokes about Syrn, which you may not realize is pronounced "siren."
Explain it to me like I'm five.
It's not giving "siren" at all.
Where's the lie?
You gotta laugh.
Vowels are important.
Wait.
It's true. And for the record, the name does have some fans.
