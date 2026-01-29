“A terrible name”: Sydney Sweeney’s bra line debut overshadowed by its confusing pronunciation

Sydney Sweeney has a new bra line, and most aren't a fan of the name. Too bad, considering all of the promotion that's led up to the launch.

A new venture in Syrn

Sweeney's latest venture is called Syrn. "From the heart, brains, and boobs of Sydney Sweeney," the company's site reads. "I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are. SYRN is our playground for self-expression," the site adds with Sweeney's signature.

Some will remember that Jeff Bezos invested in the company, which many believe to be the reason the actor attended his nuptials in 2025. In the time since then, Sweeney has done multiple promotional shoots and unboxings for her new brand.

These stunts include scaling the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles to toss her bras around in a coordinated promotion that caught the attention of TMZ.

A quick glance at the products shows that Syrn offers undergarments ranging from "seductress" and "romantic" to "playful" and "comfy."

The internet reacts to Syrn

While Syrn products seem like perfectly nice lingerie, people online are not vibing with the name. Twitter is filled with jokes about Syrn, which you may not realize is pronounced "siren."

I need someone to explain the name Syrn to me. I just thought the Sy was for Sydney. You’re telling me I’m supposed to see Syrn and think Siren? I do not understand the marketing. — raya (@raya4) January 27, 2026

been pronouncing this as "surhn" and have only now realized that it is prob supposed to be "siren" https://t.co/6xhunVOtr1 — folu (@notfolu) January 28, 2026

"Sydney Sweeney's in charge of Syrn" is alarming news if you hear it instead of read it https://t.co/6Z05I9nokE — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) January 26, 2026

I honestly don't have any kind of capacity to form an opinion about Sydney Sweeney having a lingerie line, but I do wonder when we all became afraid of vowels. "Syrn" did not immediately read to me as, "Siren", and I think that spelling is so dumb. Okay done now. — Amy Bowman (@sovietmovies) January 28, 2026

Wait, Sydney Sweeney's new lingerie brand is called Syrn? Like the particle collider where they open up portals to hell? — Toad (@LearnToToad) January 28, 2026

syrn sounds like the name of an argonian province not lingerie — Kari (@kar_crash_) January 27, 2026

It's true. And for the record, the name does have some fans.

Sydney for her new brand Syrn !! love the name it sounds like siren pic.twitter.com/dYhKQxo3GV — lovesydney (@sydneyssource) January 26, 2026

