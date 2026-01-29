Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

“A terrible name”: Sydney Sweeney’s bra line debut overshadowed by its confusing pronunciation

Vowels are important.

7:00 AM CST on January 29, 2026

sydney sweeney debuts syrn
@syrn/Instagram/@syrn/YouTube

Sydney Sweeney has a new bra line, and most aren't a fan of the name. Too bad, considering all of the promotion that's led up to the launch.

Featured Video

A new venture in Syrn

Sweeney's latest venture is called Syrn. "From the heart, brains, and boobs of Sydney Sweeney," the company's site reads. "I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are. SYRN is our playground for self-expression," the site adds with Sweeney's signature.

Some will remember that Jeff Bezos invested in the company, which many believe to be the reason the actor attended his nuptials in 2025. In the time since then, Sweeney has done multiple promotional shoots and unboxings for her new brand.

Advertisement

These stunts include scaling the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles to toss her bras around in a coordinated promotion that caught the attention of TMZ.

A quick glance at the products shows that Syrn offers undergarments ranging from "seductress" and "romantic" to "playful" and "comfy."

Advertisement

The internet reacts to Syrn

While Syrn products seem like perfectly nice lingerie, people online are not vibing with the name. Twitter is filled with jokes about Syrn, which you may not realize is pronounced "siren."

Explain it to me like I'm five.

Advertisement

It's not giving "siren" at all.

Where's the lie?

Advertisement

You gotta laugh.

Vowels are important.

Advertisement

Wait.

It's true. And for the record, the name does have some fans.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“Free tickets + $50”: Craigslist ad offers cash to anyone willing to sit through the “Melania” documentary

"Must remain in seats for entirety of film."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“What a surprise”: Nicki Minaj’s fans grapple with Trump appearance and gifted Trump Gold Card

"Per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“Not an SNL skit”: Treasury Secretary says skip birthday gifts and put kids’ money into “Trump Accounts”

What could possibly go wrong?

January 29, 2026
Entertainment

“Stop teasing”: Fans think James Gunn is teasing Martian Manhunter’s addition to the DCU in his latest update

The fan casting has already begun.

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Misses the whole point”: Players are pushing back on the trend of AI-altered “Animal Crossing” edits

"Mine may not be as pretty, but at least they're not AI!"

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Real will always win”: Humans are recreating the “AI baby dance” without using AI to prove a point

Shots fired at AI.

January 29, 2026
Advertisement