A video shared on X is getting attention after it appeared to show two young boys being "pulled over" while riding in a toy car. While encounters with police are rarely associated with fun, the lighthearted clip shows a different kind of traffic stop.

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Run-ins with law enforcement often happen after someone breaks a rule, whether it's speeding or getting caught doing something they shouldn't. But in this case, the encounter appeared to be all in good fun, leaving viewers amused by the children's reaction.

Sürücü aracı terk etti ve şimdi yaya olarak kaçıyor?? pic.twitter.com/dB4p1xSuAJ — Adrenalin Patlaması (@adrenaIinIendnz) June 25, 2026

Viral Clip Sparks Jokes About a Tiny Driver Fleeing the Scene



Some kids experienced the harsh reality of getting pulled over at a young age, and behind the wheel of a toy car. The funny video shows the boys behind the wheel of a car made for children. If you’re familiar with them, you know they don’t go very fast. That did not prevent the children from being pulled over.

While the theme song of the show Cops plays in the background, the two boys are being followed by a police vehicle with their lights on. They are smiling, as I assume they knew the person behind the wheel of the police car. Although they are being trailed, they don’t pull over. Instead, they respond in a hilarious way.

The driver of the car quickly flees the vehicle, leaving his passenger to fend for himself. The suspect was seen leaving the scene of the crime by foot! It was adorable, and he had clearly seen this behavior somewhere before.

Of course, commenters on X loved this video.There were some serious comedians leaving their two cents under the video.

One X commenter wrote, “The other kid will tell this story when his future therapist asks him where he thinks his trust issues started.” Another user added, “I wonder if they've been caught . They look like really dangerous types.”

Other people compared this moment to their own childhoods, commenting on the moments their older siblings left them in a moment of trouble. Whether it was being thrown under the bus to their parents or physically left somewhere after bad behavior, this seems like a common occurrence amongst siblings. Though, the police aren’t always involved.

Other people continued to joke about the situation in the comment section. One penned, “Seems like we’re setting up an early interception squad to catch these potential mischief-makers before they even have a chance to sharpen their crayons,” while another added, “Hope the cops catch the driver soon, sounds like they're trying to escape responsibility.”

The comment section of the video was a mostly wholesome conversation. They were showing kids being kids. Some worried that this may change the way they view the police, while others said this was a hilarious and harmless prank. Additional details about the video were not available, many commenters focused on the child's decision to run away after stopping the toy car.