Memes

Arii, the “Stan Twitter Meme Girl,” recreates her iconic hoodie photo 10 years later

From 14 to 24.

6:30 AM CST on February 17, 2026

Left: "Stan Twitter Meme Girl" Arii in 2016 wearing white "realist" hoodie, red shoes, and Michael Kors purse. Right: "Stan Twitter Meme Girl" Arii 10 years later (2026) wearing the same white "realist" hoodie, red shoes, and Michael Kors purse.
@arii/Instagram

Arii, the creator behind one of Stan Twitter’s most recognizable meme formats, recreated her viral 2016 "Girl holding a bag" photo a decade later.

The "Stan Twitter Meme Girl" wore the same white "realist" hoodie, red boots, and Michael Kors purse as when she was 14 years old, much to the internet's delight...and confusion.

On Feb. 15, 2026, Ariana Renee Trejos (@Arii) posted a carousel to her Instagram account. The multi-image post showcased side-by-side photos of Trejos back in 2016, and Trejos, aged 24, in 2026—wearing the same outfit and posing the same way against a blank wall.

@arii/Instagram
Trejo's image from the 2016 shoot was widely used to create an exploitable format meme, expressing support for different products, musicians, and media.

@arii/Instagram

As the meme went viral, Trejos earned the moniker "Stan Twitter Meme Girl," "Fangirl," or the "Stan Twitter Girl," while the meme became known as the "Girl Holding a Bag" or "Bag Girl" meme.

a photo of an instagram carousel of the original 2016 Arii that went viral
@Arii/Instagram
One image of Trejos' original post, in which she is making a duck face expression, gained particular traction. It became a meme for people to express love and support for something they "fangirl" about, or "stan."

Who is Arii?

The Miami-born creator has over 8 million followers on her TikTok and over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Most of her posts center around fashion, lifestyle, dance, and humor.

Over the years, Trejos has commented on her meme's virality and how it changed her life. In 2024, the creator posted a lip-sync video insinuating that she can't be a "clean girl" (an aesthetic popularized in 2024 and defined by minimal makeup, glass skin, and neutral style) because the meme still "haunts her" to this day.

A lip-synch video of the influencer Arii commenting on her virality
@Arii/Instagram

The Stan Twitter meme that defined a generation...or not

After Trejos' side-by-side carousel was posted and widely circulated, many viewers lovingly remembered the original meme...others, not so much.

"You’re forever that girl," commented one follower on Trejos' post. "Broke the internet again," said another.

"Simply an internet icon. Worldwide, one of the greatest memes ever created in the digital world," read another comment.

Still others had to jog their memory when it came to the "memeversary," or didn't remember the meme in the first place. "I have no clue who this girl is," said one Redditor. "Completely clueless here," said another.

a reddit thread about not recognizing a meme
Fauxmoi via Reddit
The excitement from some and the lack of recognition from others regarding the "Stan Twitter Meme Girl" and her recent post speak to the wide reach of internet culture. To one user, Trejos is a beloved meme; to another, she's just a girl doing duck lips in a hallway.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Arii via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Advertisement