Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

Spotify confirms ICE ads are no longer on the platform, but some customers say the “damage is done”

"Someone needs to tell Spotify about the Streisand Effect."

7:00 AM CST on January 20, 2026

ice ads removed from spotify
Sua Sponte Photography/Shutterstock/em113/Shutterstock

Spotify confirms it is no longer running ICE recruitment ads after months of backlash, though many listeners say the change came too late to matter.

Featured Video

Spotify's ICE ads have ended

Music streaming service Spotify has been under fire recently for running ads for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (otherwise known as ICE) which caused many listeners to cancel their subscriptions. Now, music fans can be relieved to know that at the end of 2025, the ads finally stopped.

A rep for Spotify told Variety, "There are currently no ICE ads running on Spotify. The advertisements mentioned were part of a U.S. government recruitment campaign that ran across all major media and platforms.”

Advertisement
@sophia.2160/TikTok / @gelexaida/TikTok@sophia.2160/TikTok / @gelexaida/TikTok

The campaign ended last year before an ICE agent named Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The murder has sparked outrage, protests, and reactions from high-profile individuals.

Music fans react to the end of the ICE campaign

Many people have opinions on Spotify's recent change. While some are happy that the streaming service is no longer associated with ICE, most think it's too little too late. It seems as though the contract between ICE and Spotify just ended, not that Spotify was taking any kind of stand against the organization.

Advertisement

ICE has been likened to a modern-day Gestapo as they terrorize people and kidnap them off the streets. They recently teargassed children in a car, nearly killing a baby in the process (via CNN). It's hard to justify using a service that was ever willing to back these people. Still, the internet has plenty of opinions on the matter.

"Damage is done," wrote u/zidave0 on Reddit.

Another user, u/TheHouseofGryffindor, brought up the Streisand Effect, saying, "This has got to be the fourth or fifth time I’ve seen this same sort of headline popping up here over the last handful of days. Someone needs to tell Spotify about the Streisand Effect, and that pushing these headlines out isn’t helping their case."

Advertisement

Others pointed out that this might not be the end and that there are other options.

"To be clear, Spotify didn't stop running these ads out of any sort of stand," u/bubbafatok wrote. "The campaign ended before the shooting even happened. They'd still [expletive] take ICE's money if it was offered."

"The best thing about Spotify running ICE ads is that it’s opened my eyes to the fact that Spotify is a pretty middle-of-the-road streaming service. Unless you love podcasts, it’s probably not the best option for you," u/RootinTootinHootin posted.

Advertisement

"Too little, too late. Already canceled and switched," wrote u/thisisredlitre. But not for some.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“How are we shocked still?”: Bella Hadid joins in blasting Dolce & Gabbana following runway backlash

"Fifty shades of white."

January 20, 2026
Entertainment

“Children make mistakes”: David Beckham appears to respond to Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram post about their family feud

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

January 20, 2026
Entertainment

“Bravo”: The first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider” series divides fans

"I absolutely cannot believe they're leaning into the classic outfit for her, this genuinely shocked me."

January 20, 2026
Entertainment

“Queer as Folk” creator Russell T. Davies celebrated “Heated Rivalry” in a glowing Instagram post: “Canada surges ahead”

"This is a love story, a great big classic love story."

January 20, 2026
Trending

Anti-ICE protests pop up outside of Roblox’s digital HQ after chat function disappears

This isn't the first time ICE protests have taken place on Roblox.

January 20, 2026
Viral Politics

“MAGA now stands for Make America Go Away”: Greenlanders protest the USA with red hats of their own

"People in Greenland are wearing these hats and honestly… I’m stealing it."

January 19, 2026
Advertisement