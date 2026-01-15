“That’ll learn’em”: Conservative host tries to own Mark Ruffalo by deleting Avengers movies he already paid for

A Newsmax host attempted to protest Mark Ruffalo by deleting every Avengers movie from his Apple TV library after the actor delivered a fiery anti-Trump statement at the Golden Globes.

But instead of landing a blow against Hollywood or Marvel, the right-wing pundit mostly succeeded in reminding the internet that deleting movies you already paid for doesn’t hurt anyone but...yourself.

Mark Ruffalo gives a shoutout to Renee Good

Sunday Night, at the 2026 Golden Globes, The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo was quick to approach a USA Today mic to speak out on deadly ICE operations in Minneapolis.

"This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered," he said, pointing to a button reading "Be Good" on his lapel. "We have a Vice President who's lying about it."

Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2026.

Mark Ruffalo on Donald Trump: “The guy is a convicted felon, a convicted rapist, he’s a pedophile. He’s the worst human being in the world. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality then we’re all in a lot of trouble. I love this country and what I’m seeing here is not America” pic.twitter.com/3Iq50XzHIF — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 12, 2026

Ruffalo went on to denounce the administration's violent invasion of Venezuela and President Donald Trump's claim that the only check on his power is his own morality.

"But the guy is a convicted felon, a convicted rapist, he’s a pedophile," the Avengers star added. "He’s the worst human being in the world. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality then we’re all in a lot of trouble."

This apparently got under the skin of Carl Higbie, the host of a segment on the far-right media outlet Newsmax.

"Well… just deleted all the avengers movies from our Apple TV," he tweeted over a clip of Ruffalo's statement.

Boycotts are a common reaction to anything Americans don't like, especially when it comes to politics. However, many Ruffalo fans pointed out that this action might not have been as impactful as Higbie thought.

The thing is, if you have the ability to delete films from your Apple TV, that means you already paid for them. Marvel Studios already got your money, and the company already paid Ruffalo handsomely for his work.

So, what is Higbie doing, other than throwing his own money away? Inquiring minds would like to know.

"That’ll learn’em, deleting all the movies you already paid for," gaming streamer @BikeMan commented.

"Mark right now," wrote @UncleRewards over that gif of the guy wiping his tears away with Benjamins.

Popular political commentator @micah_erfan went viral with his quote tweet, saying, "bro deleted movies he already paid for, and thought he did something."

"So… a protest that only affects the people in your house? Good work, little buddy!" joked @throughsilver.

One of the most popular responses is the new gif of choice for mocking online baby behavior. Thank you, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Miss Rachel, for that gift.