Viral speed reading video challenges viewers to achieve 900 words per minute

6:30 AM CST on February 14, 2026

A video with animated text flashing at 300 words per minute that ramps up to 900 words per minute brings up questions about speed reading.

Science-based brain and eye training project Buffed shared the video on YouTube back in August 2025, but it's gaining traction on X right now.

The animation uses a technique called Rapid Serial Visual Presentation (RSVP), wherein single words flash by quickly, one at a time, in the same spot on the screen. The animation starts at an average reading speed, 300 words per minute, escalating to 900 words per minute by the end of its 2.5 minute runtime.

Buffed explained how it works in the video’s description on YouTube. “Instead of reading a whole paragraph at your own pace, words (or images) flash by quickly, usually in the center of your vision. It’s kind of like speed reading: the content moves, not your eyes. This makes it easier to process info without having to scroll or move your gaze around.”

Now social media users on Reddit and X are sharing the video, challenging one another to find out how fast they can read. The challenge sparked a conversation about claims made about speed reading and comprehension. Is it possible to read at 900 words per minute or higher without compromising understanding?

An average adult reader can process 200-400 words per minute with full comprehension. And while those who practice speed reading technique can reach 500-600 words per minute without sacrificing understanding, research indicates that deep comprehension is not possible at reading speeds that exceed 1000 words per minute.

Can you make it to "9 hundo words a min?"

X user @SteveLovesAmmo shared the video on Jan. 14, 2026, challenging his followers to test their ability to read fast. In the caption to his post, @SteveLovesAmmo claimed he read and understood all the text at first watch. "Now do it at 2x speed," he added in a comment on the thread.

Commenters pointed out that there's no use in reading fast if you don't know what you read. Many reactions tracked with science about the limitations of speed reading.

"Being able to read fast is one thing. Possessing the cognitive functions to read, process, interpret, and understand what you are reading is exceedingly rare these days."

@Demon_King_Lamb/X

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

