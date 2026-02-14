“Seated and sobbing already”: The first look at Hayley Kiyoko’s “Girls Like Girls” movie has been released

Hayley Kiyoko's Girls Like Girls is getting the movie treatment, and fans are finally getting a look at the footage.

Kiyoko is an actress and singer-songwriter who is adding director to her resume. "Girls Like Girls" was the title of Kiyoko's 2015 song, which she later adapted into a book of the same name in 2025. Now, she's teaming up with Focus Features for a new film.

The new movie is also called Girls Like Girls and is described as "a heartfelt coming-of-age story set over the course of one sun-drenched summer, where new-girl-in-town Coley falls in love for the first time while learning to accept herself along the way." You can watch the trailer below:

Girls Like Girls stars Maya da Costa, Myra Molloy, Levon Hawke, and Zach Braff. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 19th.

Fans react to Girls Like Girls trailer

Kiyoko is a lesbian icon, so it's no surprise to see her tackling a queer romance. In addition to directing, Kiyoko co-wrote the film's script with Stefanie Scott.

Unsurprisingly, fans of Kiyoko are thrilled about the trailer and are ready to be seated come June. Here's a look at what the fandom is saying...

mind you i was 12 while watching this mv and i was questioning my sexuality and now i'm a lesbian YES IT'S THAT SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/Y7LvlaEEW1 — vivienne ⚢ (@fatamoangana) February 10, 2026

Huge.

THE GIRLS LIKE GIRLS TRAILER OH I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS SAPPHICS RISE YALL BETTER HYPE THIS TF UP WHEN IT COMES OUT IN THEATRES BREAK THOSE RECORDS LESBIANS pic.twitter.com/RtA2wID0CS — avary ? (@kyoruyeye) February 10, 2026

Let's go, lesbians!

The gift that keeps on giving.

This is what happens when you let the artist cook for 10 years: song → novel → film. Next step: theme park ride where you slow-dance through your feelings. I'm seated and sobbing already.? — AI Funny Clips (@AIfunnyclips) February 10, 2026

Let her cook.

Iconic.

Finally, queer joy done right. June can’t come soon enough. — ZingSignals (@ZingSignals) February 9, 2026

No joy like queer joy.

The impact this song had on lesbians' lives ?? https://t.co/c5pN8wd8BY pic.twitter.com/iFhrRNrGb6 — Elke (@elkehol) February 11, 2026

Truly.

most of gen z lesbians has this as our first biggest lesbian awakening, and now we finally get the movie of it, it's take so long yet so happy for it ? https://t.co/bLJ7Nqb5q6 — rizaa, sana's betty boop. (@patheinfatuati) February 10, 2026

The Gen Z girlies are thriving.

why is it blurry, why are my eyes wet, why is my nose running https://t.co/5wqVIZibyW — trin (@lovelltrin) February 10, 2026

Getting emotional.

releasing this during pride month hayley kiyoko truly the lesbian jesus https://t.co/j2eQkJPKHO — m ? (@thskeeta) February 10, 2026

Pride!

