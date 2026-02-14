“Seated and sobbing already”: The first look at Hayley Kiyoko’s “Girls Like Girls” movie has been released

Hayley Kiyoko's Girls Like Girls is getting the movie treatment, and fans are finally getting a look at the footage.
Kiyoko is an actress and singer-songwriter who is adding director to her resume. "Girls Like Girls" was the title of Kiyoko's 2015 song, which she later adapted into a book of the same name in 2025. Now, she's teaming up with Focus Features for a new film.
The new movie is also called Girls Like Girls and is described as "a heartfelt coming-of-age story set over the course of one sun-drenched summer, where new-girl-in-town Coley falls in love for the first time while learning to accept herself along the way." You can watch the trailer below:
Girls Like Girls stars Maya da Costa, Myra Molloy, Levon Hawke, and Zach Braff. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 19th.
Fans react to Girls Like Girls trailer
Kiyoko is a lesbian icon, so it's no surprise to see her tackling a queer romance. In addition to directing, Kiyoko co-wrote the film's script with Stefanie Scott.
Unsurprisingly, fans of Kiyoko are thrilled about the trailer and are ready to be seated come June. Here's a look at what the fandom is saying...
Huge.
Let's go, lesbians!
The gift that keeps on giving.
Let her cook.
Iconic.
No joy like queer joy.
Truly.
The Gen Z girlies are thriving.
Getting emotional.
Pride!
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.