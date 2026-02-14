Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

“Seated and sobbing already”: The first look at Hayley Kiyoko’s “Girls Like Girls” movie has been released

"Why are my eyes wet?"

8:00 AM CST on February 14, 2026

scene from Girls Like Girls movie trailer
Focus Features/@thskeeta/X

Hayley Kiyoko's Girls Like Girls is getting the movie treatment, and fans are finally getting a look at the footage.

Featured Video

Kiyoko is an actress and singer-songwriter who is adding director to her resume. "Girls Like Girls" was the title of Kiyoko's 2015 song, which she later adapted into a book of the same name in 2025. Now, she's teaming up with Focus Features for a new film.

two girls riding bikes
Focus Features

The new movie is also called Girls Like Girls and is described as "a heartfelt coming-of-age story set over the course of one sun-drenched summer, where new-girl-in-town Coley falls in love for the first time while learning to accept herself along the way." You can watch the trailer below:

Advertisement

Girls Like Girls stars Maya da Costa, Myra Molloy, Levon Hawke, and Zach Braff. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 19th.

Fans react to Girls Like Girls trailer

Kiyoko is a lesbian icon, so it's no surprise to see her tackling a queer romance. In addition to directing, Kiyoko co-wrote the film's script with Stefanie Scott.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, fans of Kiyoko are thrilled about the trailer and are ready to be seated come June. Here's a look at what the fandom is saying...

Huge.

Advertisement

Let's go, lesbians!

The gift that keeps on giving.

Advertisement

Let her cook.

Iconic.

Advertisement

No joy like queer joy.

Truly.

Advertisement

The Gen Z girlies are thriving.

Getting emotional.

Advertisement

Pride!

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Memes

Alex Jones’ unintentionally hysterical sing-song rant about “liberals” is somehow a meme again

?Happy fun! La la la! ????

February 14, 2026
Trending

Viral speed reading video challenges viewers to achieve 900 words per minute

February 14, 2026
Trending

“This is DIABOLICAL”: Make-up artist uses her skills to transform into the haters from her comments

Haters should think twice before trolling this talented make-up artist.

February 14, 2026
Culture

15 things people thought “could never be” them, until they were

Never say never!

February 14, 2026
Trending

“Hard to beat”: The most romantic spot to fake a Valentine’s date this year is the local Dollar Tree

"I'm this delusional."

February 13, 2026
Trending

Backlash works! Ring cancels Flock partnership after Super Bowl surveillance uproar

"One of the biggest self-owns in advertising history."

February 13, 2026
Advertisement