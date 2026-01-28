Skip to Content
People are trying to make their own soda jingles after the Dr. Pepper success—some are better than others

Which random product will get a viral jingle next?

4:00 PM CST on January 28, 2026

dr pepper jingle attempts on tiktok after success
@kiaeliz__/TikTok/@lannguini/TikTok/Dr. Pepper/YouTube

The Dr. Pepper jingle-maker’s alleged paycheck inspired the masses to monetize their untapped creative potential.

Romeo of the homemade Dr. Pepper jingle pitched their tune, “Dr. Pepper, Baby/Is good and nice…” on a hope and a dream. Weeks later, on Jan. 19, 2026, they landed a national television spot that featured the jingle, igniting a rumor that Dr. P compensated her with $2 million.

Now, TikTok creators inspired by Romeo’s success are composing their own—TBH absolutely fire—jingles for major beverage brands. 

@nataliireynoldss/TikTok, POV everyone in the world right now trying to make their own jingle after seeing how much Dr. Pepper girl got paid
@gnarlyaustin/TikTok, my official dicks sporting goods jingle
@itsmothergoat/TikTok "2 million!!!!???"
@nataliireynoldss/TikTok, @gnarlyaustin/TikTok, @itsmothergoat/TikTok

Coca-Cola sooo-dah

TikToker @kiaeliz__ secretly recorded her dad as he riffed on a jingle for Coca-Cola. He sang, “It ain’t SOOOdah if it ain’t Coca Cola.”

Her dad impressed himself with his own Coca-Cola jingle. The TikTok creator explained in onscreen text, “My dad is jealous of the girl who made the Dr. Pepper jingle and her overnight wealth so he’s in here trying to make his own for Coca-Cola.”

@kiaeliz__

?????‍♀️ Coca-Cola let’s give my dad a deal. He’s so committed. @Coca-Cola #fyp #viral #capcut #drpepper #foryoupageofficial

♬ original sound - Rickia ?

She appealed to Coke in the post’s caption, “Coca-Cola let’s give my dad a deal. He’s so committed.” The hilarious clip from Jan. 21, 2026 went massively viral with over 22 million views.

TikTok user @eyearewoke replied, "Tell him Coke and Pepsi are about to be fighting for him." @mangodandi added “Unc after seeing the Dr Pepper girl” with a photo of Denzel Washington.

“Unc after seeing the Dr Pepper girl.”
@mangodandi/TikTok
A Mountain Dew "for you" jingle

@lannguini targeted Mountain Dew with a get-rich-quick attempt shared on Jan. 22, 2026, racking up over 16 million views with her spirited jingle. Incredulous, she asked, “2 million dollars?” before belting out, “MOUUUNTAIN DEWW UH..ISS FA YUUUUHHH.”

Crush soda gets a jingle

Content creator @pryncestephon workshopped his jingle for Crush in a series of TikTok videos from Jan. 23, 2026. “Dr. Pepper? I got one even better,” he announced. @pryncestephon erupted into laughter as he hit the punchline of his tune, “That’s not love, that’s a Crush…” 

@pryncestephon

Okok yall wanted a shorter version lol. This one even more cringy if u ask me?? how yall like it? This one or the other? #fyp #drpepper #commercial #jingle #viralvideo

♬ original sound - pryncestephon
"This [is] the one," wrote @humblyangels. Which soda jingle will be next?

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

