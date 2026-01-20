Romeo did it. Dr. Pepper took notice and embraced the TikTok creator’s jingle—something most people who post to the internet only dream of.

A "good and nice" journey

On Dec. 23, 2025, TikTok creator Romeo Bingham shared a catchy jingle she wrote and performed for Dr. Pepper in a clip that went viral with over 25 million views. The Daily Dot covered the phenomenon at the time, with a warning that the tune might just get stuck in your head.

Dr Pepper just used that girl’s jingle from TikTok in their new commercial ??? — New Cheer Buzz Who Dis (@Swaggsocali) January 20, 2026

Now, the legendary soda brand took notice and licensed the audio for a 15-second ad that aired twice on ESPN, during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 19, 2026.

The 25-year-old caregiver from Tacoma, Washington, told AdAge she never expected the homemade tune to go national.

Romeo graciously thanked “DrP” in a mock acceptance speech shared to TikTok on Jan. 19, 2026.

“Thank you, everyone,” Romeo gushed. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Jesus Christ, my Lord and savior. I'm not being sarcastic.”

Romeo continued, “I would like to also thank all the supporters and all of the Dr. Pepper fans and everybody in between who rally together to make this moment happen, because I could not have done it without you guys.”

Chronically online people react to the collab

Now, TikTok users are singing along with the tune as it plays on TV. Romeo’s fans are cheering her on and looking forward to more social content from her collaboration with Dr. Pepper.

People couldn't believe Romeo’s Dr. Pepper jingle made it to national television. @shanslayelaine recorded a clip of the ad featuring Romeo’s jingle when it played on her TV.

Romeo sang “Dr. Pepper, baby / is good and nice,” over beauty shots of regular, Diet, and Zero Sugar cans of Dr. Pepper. @shanslayelaine celebrated Romeo’s success. She wrote, “I LITERALLY SCREAMED IN EXCITEMENT FOR YOU @romeosshow I AM SO PROUD OF YOOOOU!

She wasn't alone. Other TikTokers shared their excitement in the comments of videos reacting to the news.

"The world rejoiced when we heard that “Dr Pepper babyyyy…”!!! We are so proud of you!"

"I stopped drinking soda since 2021 but I’m going to buy Dr Pepper today. Congrats 🥹"

"I cried when it came on. My fiancé (who loves Dr. Pepper & is the one who showed me your video) & I looked at each other & shouted from happiness & obviously sang along. Congratulations, friend! And I hope you got paid what your creativity is worth!💗"

"I HOPE YOU GOT PAID 🤑"

