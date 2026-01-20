Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“I hope you got paid”: Dr. Pepper featured TikToker’s viral jingle for the brand in its latest ad

Fans "cried when it came on."

2:00 PM CST on January 20, 2026

dr pepper cans on a tv screen
@DetroitOnLion/X/Kirkam/Shutterstock/@shanslayelaine/TikTok

Romeo did it. Dr. Pepper took notice and embraced the TikTok creator’s jingle—something most people who post to the internet only dream of.

Featured Video

A "good and nice" journey

On Dec. 23, 2025, TikTok creator Romeo Bingham shared a catchy jingle she wrote and performed for Dr. Pepper in a clip that went viral with over 25 million views. The Daily Dot covered the phenomenon at the time, with a warning that the tune might just get stuck in your head.

Advertisement

Now, the legendary soda brand took notice and licensed the audio for a 15-second ad that aired twice on ESPN, during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 19, 2026.

The 25-year-old caregiver from Tacoma, Washington, told AdAge she never expected the homemade tune to go national. 

@jake.ceja/Instagram, dr pepper ad with Romeo's jingle "it's good and nice"
@romeosshow/TikTokaccepting mock Dr. Pepper jingle award
@jake.ceja/Instagram, @romeosshow/TikTok

Romeo graciously thanked “DrP” in a mock acceptance speech shared to TikTok on Jan. 19, 2026.

Advertisement

“Thank you, everyone,” Romeo gushed. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Jesus Christ, my Lord and savior. I'm not being sarcastic.”

Romeo continued, “I would like to also thank all the supporters and all of the Dr. Pepper fans and everybody in between who rally together to make this moment happen, because I could not have done it without you guys.”

Chronically online people react to the collab

Advertisement

Now, TikTok users are singing along with the tune as it plays on TV. Romeo’s fans are cheering her on and looking forward to more social content from her collaboration with Dr. Pepper. 

People couldn't believe Romeo’s Dr. Pepper jingle made it to national television. @shanslayelaine recorded a clip of the ad featuring Romeo’s jingle when it played on her TV.

@shanslayelaine

I LITERALLY SCREAMED IN EXCITEMENT FOR YOU @romeosshow I AM SO PROUD OF YOOOOU! @Dr Pepper #drpepper #drpeppercommercial #drpepperbabyitsgoodandnice

♬ Cycle Syncing Frequency - Still Haven

Romeo sang “Dr. Pepper, baby / is good and nice,” over beauty shots of regular, Diet, and Zero Sugar cans of Dr. Pepper. @shanslayelaine celebrated Romeo’s success. She wrote, “I LITERALLY SCREAMED IN EXCITEMENT FOR YOU @romeosshow I AM SO PROUD OF YOOOOU!

Advertisement

She wasn't alone. Other TikTokers shared their excitement in the comments of videos reacting to the news.

"The world rejoiced when we heard that “Dr Pepper babyyyy…”!!! We are so proud of you!"

"The world rejoiced when we heard that “Dr Pepper babyyyy…”!!! We are so proud of you!"
@tha_joka123120/TikTok

"I stopped drinking soda since 2021 but I’m going to buy Dr Pepper today. Congrats 🥹"

Advertisement
"I stopped drinking soda since 2021 but I’m going to buy Dr Pepper today. Congrats 🥹"
@sironeeee/TikTok

"I cried when it came on. My fiancé (who loves Dr. Pepper & is the one who showed me your video) & I looked at each other & shouted from happiness & obviously sang along. Congratulations, friend! And I hope you got paid what your creativity is worth!💗"

"I cried when it came on. My fiancé (who loves Dr. Pepper & is the one who showed me your video) & I looked at each other & shouted from happiness & obviously sang along. Congratulations, friend! And I hope you got paid what your creativity is worth!💗"
@taleydaley/TikTok

"I HOPE YOU GOT PAID 🤑"

Advertisement
"I HOPE YOU GOT PAID 🤑"
@lagringavacana/TikTok

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

Did Rockstar Games let a dying fan play GTA 6 early? Gamers think so

"He may not be around long enough to actually get to see GTA6 launch."

January 20, 2026
Viral Politics

“Unchecked madness”: Opposition grows as Trump shares AI fantasies of himself “conquering” Greenland

"If there was ever a reason for the 25th amendment, this is it."

January 20, 2026
Trending

“Unholy”: Peeps drops Sunny D, Pop-Tarts, and Chili Lime Mango flavors for Easter 2026. The internet is torn

The first sign of spring is here.

January 20, 2026
Culture

“How are we shocked still?”: Bella Hadid joins in blasting Dolce & Gabbana following runway backlash

"Fifty shades of white."

January 20, 2026
Entertainment

“Children make mistakes”: David Beckham appears to respond to Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram post about their family feud

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

January 20, 2026
Entertainment

“Bravo”: The first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider” series divides fans

"I absolutely cannot believe they're leaning into the classic outfit for her, this genuinely shocked me."

January 20, 2026
Advertisement