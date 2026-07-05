A viral video about a hospital bill has sparked debate over childbirth-related medical charges. In the video posted to X, a social worker questioned a hospital bill that appeared to include a $1,900 charge for skin-to-skin contact between a new mother and her newborn.

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In the video, a social worker reenacts a phone call he had with a hospital following the birth of a child. “I’m looking at the itemized bill. There is a line I just need clarification on,” he said. “For skin-to-skin post-delievery, you charged a new mom $1,900 to hold her own baby.”

The video sparked debate over a reported $1,900 hospital billing charge

The creator said the hospital described the charge as additional nursing resources. “That doesn’t make sense because every nursing type was represented in that room,” he says. “You’re telling me there is an additional nurse whose job it was to watch mom and baby interact skin to skin?”

He questioned what he described as double billing. She was already charged for the medical care, why are they tacking on an extra cost for a woman simply holding her own newborn baby?

“How often do you charge new moms to hold their new baby?” he asked.

Commenters on X had a lot to say about this additional charge. One person thought this could be a major lawsuit against the hospital. “Time to get the medical records and see what nurse documented the skin-to-skin contact to ensure it’s not fraudulent double billing. This could be a huge hit for the hospital,” they wrote.

“Health care is a sham,” another person commented. “Start holding doctors and hospitals accountable and then go after insurance companies who reimburse these ridiculous charges!” Another commenter wrote, “This kind of bullshit forces pregnant couples to seek alternative birthing options outside of a hospital setting, putting mom and baby at risk if something goes wrong during birth.”

Other people shared their own experiences. “I had a headache and asked for some Tylenol from a nurse thinking no big deal and not expecting a charge. They gave me one of those packets with two Tylenol and later on the final bill, found out they charged 20 bucks for it. That was in 06 too.”

Some were giving advice to have babies at home because it can save money, but there can be serious risks with that decision.

“This kind of bullshit forces pregnant couples to seek alternative birthing options outside of a hospital setting, putting mom and baby at risk if something goes wrong during birth,” wrote someone.

The video has drawn thousands of reactions from users discussing medical billing and childbirth expenses.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the billing details described in the video or the circumstances surrounding the hospital charge.