‘Should We Get These in the States?’: A Video About Finland’s Pink Grocery Basket Dating Trend Is Going Viral and the Reactions Are All Over the Place

An Instagram video from creator @royaventurera, shared on X by the account @gofishh77,shows a woman describing a dating custom she discovered at a grocery store in Finland.

Featured Video

"I'm in a grocery store in Finland right now and I've never seen anything like this," the creator said, gesturing to a stack of pink shopping baskets. "This is basket, single. So it's a single basket that if you would like to find love at the grocery store, you can walk around with a pink basket."

@gofishh77 posted the clip on X with the caption, "Ladies!! Did you know that some grocery stores in Finland have a pink basket that means you're single and willing to be approached? Should we get these in the states?" the account wrote.

Ladies!! Did you know that some grocery stores in Finland have a pink basket that means you’re single and willing to be approached? Should we get these in the states?



Good morning X. pic.twitter.com/HUwGiewqJ7 — Richie Rich (@gofishh77) July 12, 2026

Advertisement

In the video, the creator described the pink baskets as a low-pressure way to meet potential partners without needing to visit a bar or club. "In Finland, you don't have to go out to the bar or the club to meet someone. You can just use a pink basket at the grocery store. Isn't that so funny?" she said.

Reactions to the video on X ranged from privacy concerns to lighthearted speculation. One commenter wrote, "No, it's no one's business, and people already creep on what you're buying," referencing broader unease about being observed while shopping.

Another commenter joked about the potential for awkward timing, writing, "Yeah, what if you're buying some embarrassing items and you get hit on by some hunk."

According to ThePrint, the pink basket initiative has appeared at select stores operated by K-Supermarket and S-Market, two of Finland's largest grocery chains. Reactions among Finnish viewers to the online attention were mixed, with some expressing surprise that the practice had drawn international interest, according to the outlet.

Advertisement

Yeah what if you’re buying some embarrassing items and you get hit on by some hunk. ? — Richie Rich (@gofishh77) July 12, 2026

One X user argued in favor of adopting a similar signal in the US, writing that "the smallest encouragement that it is okay to approach" could benefit both genders.

Another asked directly whether the system extended to same-sex dating, writing, "Does it work for gay guys too. Just asking for a friend cuz I don't know anything about that kind of stuff."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the pink basket program is an official policy at K-Supermarket or S-Market. Neither chain was contacted for comment. The details above reflect the video as shared on Instagram by @royaventurera and reposted on X by @gofishh77, supplemented by reporting from ThePrint.