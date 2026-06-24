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“She’s Fighting With Everyone”: Video Of Woman Allegedly Blocking Wheelchair Ramp Draws Criticism Online

12:56 PM CDT on June 24, 2026

Fight Breaks Out When Woman Blocks Ramp Needed for Disabled Passenger to Exit Vehicle

Fight Breaks Out When Woman Blocks Ramp Needed for Disabled Passenger to Exit Vehicle

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A viral video posted to X appears to show a dispute involving a wheelchair-accessible van. Videos of heated exchanges between drivers are posted online every day. While many of these arguments seem unnecessary as outsiders looking in, there are some situations where getting into an argument is needed. 

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In a video posted to X, we see people arguing over a parking spot. Usually, these videos go viral because someone is acting ridiculous. While one driver certainly acts out, there is a deeper issue here. Their actions are preventing a disabled passenger from exiting the car.

Video appears to show woman refusing to move her car so a wheelchair user can exit a van

“This woman for whatever reason won’t allow the vehicle in front of her lower the ramp for a disabled person to come out.  She so unhinged she’s fighting with everyone.  Do better people,” the caption reads.

You see a woman parked closely to a van that is lowering a ramp for someone in a wheelchair to exit the vehicle. Instead of giving enough room for the ramp to fully come down onto the street, her car is so close that the ramp cannot come down. 

“This is why I hate people,” the man recording the video says. “She literally sees a guy letting somebody out and she physically…” He is cut off from finishing his sentence because the woman pulled out a bottle of cleaning liquid and began spraying it in his face. The fight quickly becomes a safety issue.

“I’m just trying to ask you nicely to move back,” the man says. “You just want to make everything hard for no reason.”

They continue the fight, exchanging verbal insults back and forth. Eventually, another woman gets involved. The woman who started the altercation gets out of her car, and charges at the woman with the cleaning spray in hand. 

“Now what,” she says to the woman as she gets in her face and sprays the cleaning fluid in her face. We then see the fight escalate, looking like it was going to get physical.

The passenger in the van was elderly and needed a wheelchair for mobility. This would have been avoided entirely if the woman in the car had backed up to give the van space to let him off. It was frustrating to see blatant disrespect to another person for selfish reasons.

Several commenters expressed similar views. “People are literally so hate filled. It is such a sad commentary,” wrote one person. Another added, “She’s clearly used to being filmed in public for acting like this. She had that spray bottle right next to her and ready to go.”

One commenter who said they use a wheelchair wrote, “As a person in a wheelchair, I would have dropped the lift on her hood. Opps, I didn’t see you.”

Other users were floored by the way she pulled out the spray bottle, with some comparing the action to disciplining a pet. Many commenters described the video as upsetting.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what led up to the confrontation shown in the video.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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