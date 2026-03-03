Skip to Content
Viral Politics

South Park writer spearheads #SendBarron push urging Barron Trump be drafted into Iran conflict

"Naturally, Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands."

9:00 AM CST on March 3, 2026

resident Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump watch as casket with body of Ivana Trump loaded into hearse at St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Text overlay from a website reads "DraftBarronTrump.Com."
lev radin/Shutterstock

A parody website urging President Donald Trump to send his son to the military caused the hashtag #SendBarron to trend across X.

Featured Video

Created by a former South Park writer, the spoof campaign argues that political leaders who support military action should be willing to see their own families serve.

The stunt unfolded as U.S. and Israeli forces carried out airstrikes against Iran during Operation Epic Fury. By the third day of the assault, which was launched without congressional approval, at least six American service members and at least 555 Iranians—including school children—had died.

"Draft Barron Trump"

Critics are already faulting Trump for appearing detached from the casualties. During a Medal of Honor ceremony on Sunday, the president began discussing drapes in the new White House ballroom rather than addressing the dead service members.

The website draftbarrontrump.com surfaced not long after. Toby Morton, a comedian and former South Park writer known for running political parody sites, created the site.

In 2025, he snapped up TrumpKennedyCenter-related domains to mock Trump after he renamed the memorial building. This time, Morton built an entire mock draft campaign.

"America is strong because its leaders are strong," the homepage declared. "President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited. Dog Bless Barron."

The page features stylized images of Trump and his 19-year-old son Barron modeled after old conscription posters, as well as two photos of Trump sleeping on the job.

Constription-style photos of Trump and his son Barron on the parody website.
DraftBarronTrump.com

The website continued, "This site is dedicated to honoring the strongest and bravest voices in war. When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home. If you’re looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family. Leadership starts somewhere."

There were also three faux quotes attributed to various Trump men, including Eric Trump, who, in the quote, rambled about making pancakes.

Social media runs with #SendBarron

People online latched onto the hashtag and ran with it.

Tweet that reads, "I'm no constitutional scholar, but I'm pretty sure if you bypass Congress and start a war to distract from being a pedophile, you are required to send your spawn to the front lines." With a manipulated photo of Barron standing in military fatigues behind his dad.
@Anythingpork/X

"#SendBarron no excuses - daddy wanted a war - let him have some skin in this," wrote @DGsighthound. Meanwhile, @donkoclock posted, "Melania would hate for you to leave a Send Barron comment #SendBarron."

Tweet that reads, "Get his a** overseas! He's ready to fight for daddy's MAGA crusade! #SendBarron" with a photo of Barron with his head shaved and wearing military fatigues.
@TheChefTrevor/X

Several others mocked (false) claims from the White House that Barron was "too tall" to enlist at 6'9", comparing the reasoning to past draft deferments.

In a wave of posts, critics argued that neither Trump nor his children had military records. Some framed the issue around privilege, writing that working-class Americans and immigrants filled combat roles while elites stayed home. 

