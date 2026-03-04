Skip to Content
“No purse, no cart, no nothing”: Shopper goes off on woman he believes is following him in viral “secret shopper” showdown

"Don't disrespect me like that."

5:00 AM CST on March 4, 2026

Left: Woman holding a box of sunglasses, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and maroon t-shirt. Text overlay reads, "Secret shoppers are so obvious." Right: Shopper in a face mask walking inside of a store in a shopping mall.
@mzhammer1/TikTok/Shadowspeeder/Shutterstock

A viral video showing a shopper confronting a woman he believed was following him inside a store has gone viral, leading to thousands of comments discussing the blurry line between paranoia and loss prevention.

@mzhammer1's TikTok clip from Feb. 28, 2026, which racked up over 3.1 million views overnight, captures a tense exchange that left viewers split: Was the woman a store-hired "secret shopper" watching for theft, or just another customer caught in an awkward misunderstanding?

The woman's intentions are unclear, but there's plenty to be paranoid about if you're an innocent, paying customer who suspects you’re being followed in a store. 

“You're shopping?,” @mzhammer1 asked a white woman browsing a nearby display. “You're shopping and watching me.”

The woman accused of being a “secret shopper” simply stared back at them. “You staring at me,” they continued. “You scaring me… Are you a secret shopper?”

When the woman failed to respond, @mzhammer1 said, “Don't f**king play with me. You do not know who I am. Don't play with me.” The secret shopper finally engaged and accused @mzhammer1 of threatening them.

@mzhammer1’s clip accumulated over 9,000 comments on TikTok. It was reposted to X where it was viewed nearly 400 thousand times by @ayxsnv who wrote, “LMFAO I CANNOT😂😂.”

What is a secret shopper?

A secret shopper is an individual hired by a company to pose as a regular shopper and evaluate a store's performance, including cleanliness, customer service, and more.

A loss prevention agent, on the other hand, is a retail employee specifically focused on stopping inventory loss. They are subject to implicit bias like anyone else, but instances of profiling among agents have led to major lawsuits for retailers, including Barneys, Macy's, H&M, and Nordstrom Rack.

Agents who overemphasize personal bias about class, gender, age, or race can easily target or harass blameless customers. 

Who's really the threat here?

Social media users responding to the post shared personal experiences with loss protection agents in stores and debated if the woman @mzhammer1 accused of spying was actually following them or not.

"Gotta be target!!! Their secret shoppers make you want to get aggressive bc you making me feel profiled!” wrote @marayaanaeeee.

“Imagine she genuinely was just shopping," commented @ashy8ashy.

@novaygoddess25 pointed out, “No purse, no cart, no nothing."

"They need to give secret shoppers acting classes bc a normal person wouldn’t just freeze like that," wrote @locafornayeon.”

@whitleycrew02 commented, “SEE HOW FAST THEY FLIP THE VICTIM CARD?! OMGGGGGG.”

@mzhammer1

Don’t disrespect me like that. #fyp

♬ 霧化する言語 - yasuhiro soda

@mzhammer1 did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

