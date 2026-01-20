Skip to Content
“Queer as Folk” creator Russell T. Davies celebrated “Heated Rivalry” in a glowing Instagram post: “Canada surges ahead”

"This is a love story, a great big classic love story."

5:30 AM CST on January 20, 2026

cast of heated rivalry in suits on stage vs casual in bathing suits
Crave/HBO Max/@russelltdavies63/Instagram

The Crave Original hit series Heated Rivalry arrived in the U.K. on Jan 10, and Queer as Folk creator Russell T. Davies couldn't help but sing its praises. The queer hockey romance is led by showrunner Jacob Tierney and adapted from Rachel Reid’s soon-to-be seven-part Game Changer book series.

Russell T. Davies weighed in with a glowing reaction

On Jan 14, the Doctor Who writer shared a long post on Instagram, praising Heated Rivalry without restraint. "LOVED THIS. Absolutely excellent!" Davies wrote.

While he acknowledged the show’s queerness, he reframed it. "Yes, gay, okay, hooray, but never mind the sex, this is a love story, a great big classic love story. And it’s a really classy production, great acting, direction, lighting, music, design." 

Crave/HBO Max

He admired "the camera’s gay gaze," noting that "that’s so rarely done right." He loved the detail of "men watching TV with their hands down their pants." Davies also singled out "the killer line being delivered in Russian, by Svetlana, about Jane." ("I just hope Jane knows how lucky HE is," with a softness to the J that Russian speakers have noted makes it sound similar to Shane.)

"And it’s such bold storytelling: the wild swing of Ep. 3, the rabble-rousing joy of Ep. 5, the sheer patience of Ep 6. Sometimes there’s a fabulous lack of drama; traditional confrontations have all the steam taken out of them, replaced by proper, adult conversation."

Crave/HBO Max

Finally, he pointed out GLAAD's reports of queer representation in film and TV, saying, "A gorgeous show, and in an age when @glaad reports LGBTQ+ representation falling under a hostile regime, Canada surges ahead into a bold new world. Magnificent!"

Cast, creators, and fans flooded the comments

Tierney responded quickly. "❤️❤️❤️ my king 🙇‍♂️ thank you so much for this," he wrote. Davies shot back, "you are the king! I worship you! ♥️"

Jacob Tierney's Instagram comment that reads, "❤️❤️❤️ my king 🙇‍♂️ thank you so much for this"
@jacob.tierney/Instagram

Meanwhile, François Arnaud, who played New York Admirals hockey star Scott Hunter, left three small hearts in the comments. Davies replied with playful warmth, saying, "hey hello you! Wonderful show! 😘♥️"

François Arnaud's Instagram comment that reads, "❤️❤️❤️"
@francoisarnaud/Instagram

@gayfilmsmatter wrote, "We agree, but you are also the King of Gay TV creation. ❤️" Another commenter reflected on legacy and survival. "Queer as Folk walked so Heated Rivalry could run," they wrote. "Your show saved my life ❤️ And this show will save the lives of so many queer people too 😊"

Sky TV's Instagram comment that reads, "Beautifully said. An absolute game changer of a series ❤️"
@skytv/Instagram

Others focused on emotion. "Absolutely nailed it Russell," one fan said, praising the memories and fear of belonging. "It’s a stunning production and a sheer joy to watch but the most powerful part of it all, is the memories that have triggered so many of us, that not feeling like you belong, the terror of others finding out who you really are and then having to maybe come out and share your truth. I also think the reaction to it is profound, especially in this ever increasing toxic world. Love will always win ❤️"

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

