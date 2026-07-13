Rows of Cars Were Found Completely Stripped at a California Airport, and the Internet Thinks It’s an Organized Theft Ring

A video shared on X by @ClownWorld shows multiple vehicles stripped down to their frames at Hollywood Burbank Airport. The commenters below it are debating whether the cars were victims of organized parts theft, insurance fraud schemes, or something else entirely.

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The footage is from the point of view of a person walking through an area with several heavily dismantled vehicles, showing the extent of the stripping.

“Stripped down to the bone,” the narrator points out. “Engine gone. Second one. D---, they want a town on these cars [sic].”

The narrator continues to list what components are missing from each vehicle, including engines and interior parts, saying, “People are hungry. hungry for engines.”

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However, the video does not provide details about who owned the vehicles or whether authorities were investigating the incident after the stripping occurred.

Several stripped vehicles were filmed near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, with some reduced to little more than the frame. Engines, doors, interiors, and just about everything else had been removed.



California leaders can keep saying crime is under control, but videos like this… pic.twitter.com/opgrppFzd6 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 12, 2026

The extensive damage led some users to question how the cars could have been stripped so thoroughly. Others suggested the situation had possible connections to larger vehicle theft operations. “Anyone who did this has a PhD in mechanics; he scraped all the bones off, leaving only a shell,” one X user wrote in their comment.

Another claimed that criminals sometimes strip vehicles for valuable components before profiting from the remaining parts. “They strip the car and keep the parts. The frame is dumped, and the insurance company sells it for salvage,” the user wrote. They added that some stolen vehicle schemes attempt to reuse vehicle identification numbers (VINs).

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However, there is no evidence from the viral video alone that the vehicles shown were involved in such a scheme.

They get auctioned off for dirt cheap, then the thieves buy the cars for a clean bill, and reinstall all the parts they removed. Then sell it. Its a legal way to steal cars. — Kanuckistanian (@KAMFAD) July 13, 2026

Vehicle parts theft is a documented issue in the United States. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), catalytic converter thefts and organized auto theft networks persist because individual components can carry significant resale value. Thieves often target specific parts rather than entire vehicles because components can be sold separately and are harder to trace than cars.

Some commenters, however, questioned whether the video was taken out of context, suggesting the vehicles may have come from a legitimate salvage operation, repair facility, or auction yard.

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The details above reflect the video shared on X by @ClownWorld, along with reactions from commenters including @KAMFAD. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the ownership of the vehicles, the circumstances behind the stripping, or whether authorities are investigating the incident. The location and context shown in the video have not been independently confirmed.