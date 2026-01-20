Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

Did Rockstar Games let a dying fan play GTA 6 early? Gamers think so

"He may not be around long enough to actually get to see GTA6 launch."

3:00 PM CST on January 20, 2026

Left: Grand Theft Auto 6 promotional poster from Rockstar Games. Right: 4 characters saluting in a 4x4 grid, text overlay reads, "Respect to Rockstar. I forgive you for all the delays now."
Rockstar Games/@SippinDirtyS0DA/X.com

Rockstar Games appeared to have quietly granted early access to Grand Theft Auto 6 to a terminally ill fan after a family member’s emotional plea went viral.

Featured Video

The request circulated online earlier this week and quickly drew attention across gaming communities. Soon after, an update hinted that Rockstar had responded privately.

While the company never confirmed details, the move led many in the gaming community to believe the fan was able to experience the long-awaited title ahead of its official release.

A private request that drew public attention

Advertisement

The situation began when Anthony Armstrong, a UI integrator at Ubisoft, shared a message on LinkedIn asking for help in December. He explained that a close family member had battled cancer for years. However, doctors had recently given them six to 12 months to live. Armstrong said the person loved GTA and feared they would miss the next game’s release.

In his post, which has since been deleted, Armstrong wrote, "To any of my connections at Rockstar Games and Rockstar Toronto, or anyone else that may be able to help."

He then explained the circumstances surrounding his family member’s illness. Because GTA 6 remained unreleased, he hoped someone could arrange a private playtest.

Armstrong added, "The reason I'm reaching out is that they are a huge GTA fan and, with this latest [update], he may not be around long enough to actually get to see GTA6 launch."

Advertisement

He also noted the fan lived "only a stone's throw from the Oakville studio." Therefore, he asked whether a discreet visit or test session might be possible.

At the same time, Armstrong acknowledged Rockstar’s need for confidentiality around the much-anticipated game's release. "I absolutely understand the need for secrecy at this point of development," he wrote, while suggesting an NDA if required. 

Later, Armstrong edited the post with a brief update. "We spoke to them today and got great news," he wrote. "Thats all I can really say, but thank you all from the bottom of my heart." Although he never confirmed what happened, many readers interpreted the message as a successful request.

LinkedIn post detailing a request for contact with Rockstar Games to enable a terminally ill family member to play GTA6 early.
Anthony Armstrong/LinkedIn
Advertisement

In a later LinkedIn post, Armstrong shared the GoFundMe for his family member and their wife.

Online reactions mixed praise, jokes, and skepticism

Folks on social media, especially gamers, reacted to the post as it made the rounds online. Some celebrated the gesture, while others questioned Rockstar’s motives, claiming it was simply a PR stunt after the company was brought to court for allegedly attempting to union-bust its workers.

One Redditor, u/GeneProfessional9862, commented, "If this is organic that’s nice but it feels very convenient that this happens when they are currently in court for union busting🙂‍↕️"

Advertisement

Similarly, u/Substantial-Season8 wrote, "There’s probably some genuine good from a Rockstar employee in all of this, but it’s also pretty likely someone up top heard about it and told PR to push the f out of this story."

However, others took a softer view. u/spookylibrarian said, "Rockstar is terrible but this can also just be a nice thing, maybe?" On Twitter, @SippinDirtyS0DA posted, "Respect to Rockstar. I forgive you for all the delays now 💯"

Tweet that reads, "Respect to Rockstar. I forgive you for all the delays now 💯" with photos of men and a cat saluting.
@SippinDirtyS0DA/X

At the same time, humor found its way into the discussion. @brienightwood joked, "This is actually so sad but a part of me can’t help but wonder what if he leaks the game on his deathbed lololol." Meanwhile, @0xboba wrote, "he got gta6 before gta6."

Advertisement

Rockstar Games did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“I hope you got paid”: Dr. Pepper featured TikToker’s viral jingle for the brand in its latest ad

Fans "cried when it came on."

January 20, 2026
Viral Politics

“Unchecked madness”: Opposition grows as Trump shares AI fantasies of himself “conquering” Greenland

"If there was ever a reason for the 25th amendment, this is it."

January 20, 2026
Trending

“Unholy”: Peeps drops Sunny D, Pop-Tarts, and Chili Lime Mango flavors for Easter 2026. The internet is torn

The first sign of spring is here.

January 20, 2026
Culture

“How are we shocked still?”: Bella Hadid joins in blasting Dolce & Gabbana following runway backlash

"Fifty shades of white."

January 20, 2026
Entertainment

“Children make mistakes”: David Beckham appears to respond to Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram post about their family feud

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

January 20, 2026
Entertainment

“Bravo”: The first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider” series divides fans

"I absolutely cannot believe they're leaning into the classic outfit for her, this genuinely shocked me."

January 20, 2026
Advertisement