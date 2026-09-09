Restaurant Employee Says Customer Showed Up 3 Minutes Before Closing and Demanded Service: ‘We Got Here Before 8’

TikTok user @deanredmonds shared an encounter with a customer at the restaurant where he works, detailing a disagreement over the restaurant’s last-order time. His video has received more than 574,000 views and 207 comments, and is one of several posts on his page about interactions with customers.

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Dean, who uses the name Dean on TikTok, says he was 11 hours into a double shift when a woman called the restaurant to ask about its closing time. He told her that the restaurant took its last order at 7:30.

The woman clarified that she was asking when the restaurant closed. “What time do you close the doors?” she asked. Dean told her that the restaurant closed at 8 p.m., and she ended the call.

According to Dean, the woman arrived with her husband at around 7:57 and demanded service.

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“I spoke with someone on the phone and they said if we got here before 8:00 we would be served,” he recalled her saying. Dean said he told her that he was the person she had spoken to and explained that the restaurant stopped taking orders at 7:30. He said she then pointed to the restaurant’s LGBTQIA+ sign and said, “Of course you’re one of those.”

Viewers shared their reactions to the encounter

Several TikTok users expressed support for Dean in the comments. Many commenters criticized the woman’s actions, while some discussed their own experiences with difficult customer interactions.

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One commenter wrote, "Why is it ALWAYS older people being the worst people to workers."

One commenter said they had generally positive experiences with Gen Z workers, writing, "As a millennial I’ve always been served by lovely genz. The girls are always filled with compliments too. I think we all need to be kind. We are all having our own struggles. I think Gen Z are standing up for themselves against rude customers and that’s awesome."

Other commenters focused on broader frustrations with customer behavior in the service industry. One commenter said, "they use the 'paying customer' thing like it makes a difference to me."

Some commenters characterized the interaction as an example of customer entitlement.

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"Why do older people not understand opening times? It’s a pretty simple concept they can’t understand out of sheer entitlement," said one user.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details described in the TikTok video, including the restaurant’s identity and its stated closing and last-order times. The details are based solely on @deanredmonds’ account of the interaction.