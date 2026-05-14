Remote Hiring Manager Told Reddit That Turning Your Camera On Can Be the Difference Between Two Equally Qualified Candidates

Job seekers applying for remote positions are making predictable (and easily avoidable) errors that get them eliminated before a hiring manager ever sees their resume, according to a Reddit post that is circulating among hiring professionals and applicants.

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The post was published this week on the subreddit r/remotejobsfinders by a user who identified as a remote team manager. They have hired roughly 30 people. It outlines what helps candidates move through the hiring process.

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The manager (who goes by the username Nobilityrect_OR) said applicant tracking systems can screen out qualified candidates over simple wording mismatches. "If the job says 'project management' and your resume says 'managed projects,' you might not get through," the post reads.

"Yes, it's stupid. Tailor your wording anyway."

The manager also said resumes should be kept to one page for mid-level roles and that phrases like "seeking a challenging role where I can grow" should be dropped. Instead, the manager recommended using a summary of actual qualifications.

The advice aligns with findings from recruiting analytics firm JobLeads. It claims to have analyzed more than 5 million job postings and found that the gap between how candidates describe their experience and how roles are worded is among the leading reasons that even qualified applicants are filtered out.

The firm also noted that 89% of remote applications come from outside the company's headquarters city.

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During phone screens and video calls, the manager said the biggest mistake candidates make is relying too heavily on corporate jargon. "Had a candidate last month who spoke exclusively in corporate jargon for 30 minutes," the post states. "Couldn't tell if she was a human or a chatbot."

As a result, one user realized that they had likely failed past interviews by trying to sound impressive as well.

The manager added that turning on one's camera during video interviews also matters. When two candidates are otherwise equally qualified, the candidate who appears on camera often has an advantage.

For remote roles specifically, the manager said the question is whether a person can meet deadlines without reminders and problem-solve without constant direction. Candidates should thus come prepared with concrete examples of those habits.

Written communication also carries weight because most remote work happens through messaging. So, how a candidate writes emails during the hiring process is a preview of what it would be like to work with them. "Most applicants underestimate how much communication quality signals actual working reliability," the manager explained.

Remove these verbs from your CV



❌Managed

✅Supervised



❌Ran

✅Executed



❌Conducted

✅Carried Out



❌Utilized

✅Leveraged



❌Wrote

✅Authored



❌Handled (Ability to manage)

✅Controlled



❌Was part of

✅Participated



❌Contributed to

✅Collaborated



❌Gained… — Simons (@Simon_Ingari) August 22, 2024

The manager also said resume gaps, educational pedigree, home office setup, and current salary don't affect their hiring decisions. Many commenters said they found it reassuring.

The manager acknowledged that the post is not a universal standard but added: "If you're applying to remote roles and hearing nothing back, maybe something here helps."