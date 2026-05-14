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Mom’s $522K Invoice to Husband Who Called Her a ‘Mooch’ Goes Viral, Divides Internet

12:39 PM CDT on May 14, 2026

Mom's $522K Invoice to Husband Who Called Her a 'Mooch' Goes Viral

A stay-at-home mom’s $522,000 invoice to her husband goes viral.

|Image credits: Representative image via FreePik

A stay-at-home mom made a detailed invoice billing her husband more than half a million dollars for pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare.

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The post has generated widespread discussion about how domestic labor is valued — and whether reaching the point of invoicing signals something more serious.

Camilla Kuhns posted the invoice to Threads on Feb. 23 after her husband called her a "mooch." she responded by sending him an itemized bill titled "Invoice for Maternal, Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Household Labor" totaling $522,045.71.

The items included:

  • $191,520 for night nursing care billed at $45 per hour across more than 4,200 hours
  • $212,365.71 for primary daytime caregiving at $40 per hour
  • $80,000 for pregnancy labor, equivalent to 1,600 full-time hours
  • $9,000 for medical appointments
  • $1,950 for 13 hours of unmedicated labor and delivery at $150 per hour
  • $50,000 for recovery from a third-degree childbirth tear

The invoice also included a $18,240 deduction for the husband for 456 hours of cleaning and $4,550 for health insurance. Kuhns later clarified on Threads that "As soon as I sent this, he apologized, and we talked about it."

"Obviously, I am right, and we can laugh about it now."

But not everyone found it funny. post also made its way to Reddit's r/SipsTea community, where many users questioned both the math and the state of the marriage.

"If you reach this point in your marriage, it's over. I'm sorry," a user wrote. In a follow-up, the same user added: "The root emotion is contempt."

Others questioned the invoice's logic. "You can't charge 24/7 and then claim lost wages for going to the doctor while pregnant," a user wrote. Another user replied: "She's obviously never actually been employed if she thinks these numbers are even close to correct."

Several commenters also noted, "It also has no mention of his financial contribution. At best, it should be half. It also suggests, 'you're 100% financially responsible for your child', (...) it's her child too."

On Threads, though a user argued the invoice was justified, as "the world operates off the back of women's free labor." Another person had a measured take: "If he actually called her a mooch, that signals a respect problem more than a money problem."

Another user joked that this mom had undersold herself writing, "You forgot the Therapist fee, the Personal Chef salary, and the Lawn/Maintenance contract."

The discussion touched on the broader issue of unpaid domestic work, with one Reddit commenter offering a drier take: "400K for 1.5 years of daycare? Sign me up."

The couple, according to the mom, has since moved past the incident.

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