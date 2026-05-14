Cheating Partners Got Caught in the Wildest Ways According to This Viral Reddit Thread — the Septic Tank Story Is the Finale

A Reddit thread from this week asked users to share "the weirdest ways you've heard of someone getting caught cheating." The thread has drawn thousands of responses ranging from darkly funny to genuinely heartbreaking.

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Among the most discussed responses were stories involving technology, workplace situations and military deployments.

1) Technology tell-alls

A number of stories involved technology playing an unexpected role in uncovering cheating.

One commenter wrote that a woman discovered her husband's infidelity through data from their smart mattress, which reported an elevated heart rate for some time while she was at work. "Smart MATTRESS??? Jesus Christ, guys, can we unplug from the smart home hellscape?" replied another commenter.

Another commenter described a man who did not realize his car's Bluetooth had synced when his wife pulled into the driveway — broadcasting his phone conversation through her car speakers.

Hey if you're middle aged man in the Edinburg area, who's wife/gf went to McDonald's at around 11 p.m. two days ago, she's cheating. While she was talking to you through the car speaker she was holding her phone deleting those texts. Do better king. — ? (@gryffinwhor3) August 4, 2018

2) Occupational hazards

A commenter who identified as a physician wrote, "The number of times both a wife and a mistress have visited a patient in the hospital and drama ensues is higher than you would think."

Another user shared a personal version of such a scenario and described how she discovered her live-in boyfriend was cheating when she found him at an emergency room, with an unknown woman holding his hand. That woman also introduced herself as his girlfriend.

One commenter wrote that at a friend's funeral, two women who had each believed they were his girlfriend arrived at the same time.

Another commenter described a father who vanished during what was said to be a business trip — prompting a missing persons report — only to be found through an obituary published in another state, where he had a wife and children his family never knew existed.

He was discovered through an obituary poster in a different state, where he had a wife and children that his family had never known about.

3) Military deployments

A veteran commenter described a fellow servicemember returning from an 11-month deployment to meet his newborn daughter. Sadly, he also found out that his wife was now six months pregnant.

A Navy veteran wrote that a friend returned from deployment to find his apartment completely cleared out — with only a single coat hanger left behind.

A wife has revealed if she’ll ever forgiver her cheating husband on his brand new podcast and her response is going viral. Full story: https://t.co/Vjrz9wN2JD pic.twitter.com/6DFbhyIRrO — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) September 20, 2025

BONUS: The septic tank confession

Perhaps the most unexpected discovery came from a septic tank worker. They recounted pumping out a tank and finding it full of co------ and informed the homeowner. The worker learned the homeowner had a vasectomy — a detail that made the discovery difficult to explain.

The thread remains active on Reddit.