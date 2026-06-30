Redditors Say the Economy Feels Eerily Like 2008 Again — and the Comparisons Are Hitting Closer to Home Than Expected

A Reddit thread has compared the current economic crisis (or the sense that is going to be coming) with the months that led up to the 2008 economic crisis. The thread sparked discussion about inflation, job security, and other economic concerns.

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Circulating on r/Millennial, the post asked commenters if any of them also noticed similarities in the vibe and general economic indicators around them. The original poster, who said they were born in 1981 and were working in 2008. They added that, back during the time of the Great Recession, they saw the same noticeable slowdown in the way people lived their lives.

The user said, "Family and friends are bailing on their normal summer trips. Grocery stores, restaurants, theaters, etc., all seem emptier than normal." They also added that campgrounds were mostly empty and traffic was also slower than average, even on Memorial Day. The poster said these signs suggested people were cutting back on holiday spending.

In the thread, many other people also share their individual experiences. Some said they work in the construction sector and had seen how activity had slowed down in recent months. Another user says that local home builders were starting to sell off already cleared and development-ready land. Yet another said that they remember seeing how a partially built home stayed unfinished for years after the 2008 crisis.

Others described how people seemed to be cutting back on discretionary spending. For example, one Reddit user works at a music school, and they note parents and adult students had been canceling individual sessions one after the other because of financial issues. To this, another comment said that during such times of economic crisis, people often cut back on hobbies first.

At the same time, such experience with recessions is very individual-level. A user who said that they grew up in a low-income household did not feel anything was different during the 2008 recession because they were already dealing with financial hardship.

Another said that the only problem their family noticed was how milk prices had increased; nothing else affected them. Another user said that during the 2008 crisis, they remember feeling more in solidarity with those around them because they were all going through the same issues.

‘Big Short’ investor who predicted 2008 housing crisis warns of another financial disaster https://t.co/7ubWaw8BtO pic.twitter.com/JerxZ4YLkW — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2023

Job market concerns came up too, as commenters described layoffs across fields from tech to retail and said finding a new job was getting tougher. A construction worker said that his crew had been discussing reduced work hours as work has slowed down a lot.

However, some said tourist spots and local shops were still doing well, suggesting regional differences may shape how people experience the economy. At the same time, people definitely noticed that almost everyone has begun looking at their expenses much more cautiously.