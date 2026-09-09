Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Reddit Woman Says Her Father Expects Her to Help Support Family After College: ‘I Want My Own Life’

4:27 PM CDT on September 9, 2026

Reddit Woman Says Dad Expects Her to Support Family

Reddit Woman Says Dad Expects Her to Support Family

|Image Credit: Canva

A Reddit thread in r/GirlDinnerDiaries created by u/Double-Singer-6631 has received 562 comments and 4,600 upvotes after the user said their parents expect them to help support the family after college.

Featured Video

The father has nine children, including a 4-month-old, 7-year-old, 12-year-old and 16-year-old who still live at home. According to the user, their father has no savings and has used their sister’s credit card to make purchases, including a car.

According to the user, their older sister began helping the family financially a few years ago, and their father later began discussing retirement and relying on his children for financial support.

"My dad approached me today and told me that since I finish my undergrad this summer, he’s so excited for me to start working so I can also begin providing for the family like my sister. He said he wants to stop working soon," the user wrote in the post.

Advertisement

The user said they are also struggling financially and feel their father has not taken their circumstances into account.

"I have no car. I travel so far for my education that I’m physically exhausted, especially because I have an autoimmune disease. My dad has never helped me with anything. I have no money and barely any decent clothes because I’d rather his money go toward the younger kids," the post said.

"Am I wrong for having absolutely no desire to start funding my parents’ lifestyle?" they asked.

The user said their father responded negatively when they raised the issue, "He said, 'Wow, so you want me to work until I’m old? Fine then.' You can’t guilt-trip me like that, dude. You chose to have nine children. I didn’t. Maybe I’ll feel bad about saying all of this later, but right now, I completely resent him."

Advertisement

Reddit users weighed in on the poster’s concerns about supporting their family

Many commenters expressed support for the user, with several questioning whether adult children should be expected to financially support their parents.

Advertisement

Other users also supported the poster and questioned whether adult children should be expected to serve as their parents’ retirement plan.

Some commenters cautioned against romanticizing multigenerational households, saying that living together and saving money is not always realistic for every family. They said there are times when living together and saving money is not a realistic option for a family.

Advertisement

Other commenters emphasized that the Reddit user should be able to make their own decisions about their future. One commenter wrote, "You owe that guy nothing. That’s HIS responsibility! Go live your best life."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author’s account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Hides From Angry Customer After Café Closes and She Misses Her Order—’It’s No Longer Safe’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Woman’s Best Friend’s Fiancée Thinks She Wants Him After She Explains Why She Doesn’t

September 9, 2026
Trending

Server Says Diners Asked If Ice Cream Was Vegetarian After Arriving 20 Minutes Before Close: ‘Did Our Kitchen Closing Sound Like 10 More Minutes?’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Bartender Was Genuinely Shocked When Customer Mistook an Old Fashioned for a Piña Colada: ‘What’s This?’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Waitress Says Group Arrived Before Closing, Took 10 Minutes to Order and Tipped $2: ‘I Felt Disrespected’

September 9, 2026
Trending

Restaurant Owner Fires New Hire After Repeated Orientation No-Shows: ‘I’m Here to Call You Out’

September 9, 2026
Advertisement