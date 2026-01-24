10 honest stories from people who left everything behind to start over—and what happened next

Many of us have probably romanticized the idea of leaving everything behind and disappearing into the night to start a whole new life at one point or another. Probably more than once. But now the people who've actually done it are entering the conversation.

A recent Reddit post called for those bold adventurers to chime in with their experiences—how they went about leaving their lives behind and whether or not they regret it.

"Those who left everything behind and started a new life, how did you do it and do you have any regrets?" asked u/GirlAvoider.

What we got in response was a number of surprisingly inspiring stories about moving across countries and across oceans, whether from breakups, boredom, or that old familiar fave of trying to run from yourself, only to find a life you never could have expected.

Here are some of the best anecdotes we found. And who knows? If you're looking for a sign to make a drastic move in your own life, maybe it's here.

1.

"I moved from Oklahoma to Alaska a little over a year ago. I'd applied for a job as a cook at a nursing home on a whim and figured I'd never hear anything back. Next thing I know, they wanted to set up a phone interview for that week. The interview went well and I soon got an offer letter. I have no regrets. The people I work with are great. I have the best managers. Most importantly, I love cooking for the residents." —u/Paper-Successful

2.

"Got cheated on and my job sucked, so I left both and moved far, far away to start over in my early 30s. Went back to university and got a way better job. While I was in school I met the love of my life too. No regrets." —u/cebogs

3.

"I met a guy in an online game. Was out of work and not doing the best so when he said I should come visit and he was willing to pay for the ticket I flew from Arizona to Switzerland to meet him. The first time I sat across a table from him I knew I was going to marry him. That initial visit was a month and as soon as I got back to the US, I set about putting my affairs in order and moved to Switzerland with nothing but would fit in 2 suitcases and 2 large boxes that I shipped before hand. Absolutely no regrets. I loved that man with every fiber of my being and we were happy together even though we basically had nothing." —u/ZoraTheDucky

4.

"I lived in Massachusetts. My girlfriend was killed in a car crash in 2002 that we were both in. People were terrible in the aftermath. I joined the Navy in 2004. Moved entirely across the country on the Navy's dime. Found a local woman. Got married. Bought a house. Left the Navy after 4 years. Started a career. Had a kid. Had a band. Advanced in our careers. Sold our house, and got a bigger nicer one. Now I play in two bands. My wife's brother is perhaps my closest friend. My wife and son are my greatest joy and inspiration. I'm living my best life, and am so happy and lucky. I never thought I'd be like a dandelion seed that the winds took so very far. But I'm so incredibly grateful for my path." —u/Bassistpeculiare

5.

"Crashed out of a toxic, abusive relationship. Sold everything I owned, cashed out of all my savings, moved to Mexico. Met a woman on the opposite end of the continent. We chase each other up and down the length of North America. We settle in my hometown. Get married. Have three kids. After 25 years there we moved to a new city. Empty nest. Still wildly in love and living our best lives together. No regrets." —u/Patricio_Guapo

6.

"Got on a plane with my kid, my dog, four totes, and nowhere near enough cash and flew to the city we wanted to live in. I knew it was my last shot to make it out of my hometown and I wasn't going to miss it. I did not want my son there any longer either. That was 8 1/2 years ago, and while it hasn't always been easy, not a day goes by that I'm not consciously grateful we left. My dad once told me when I was maybe 22, "sometimes you just have to jump." He wasn't wrong. We have no regrets about leaving." —u/Molly_206

7.

"I left Canada and moved to Japan because I felt like I just didn't fit in with the suburban lifestyle. Since I've gotten here I have more friends than I've ever had, 10x the opportunities, met my new partner from Australia and run a business together. Sometimes, your environment is the biggest hindrance to your growth." —u/Jaokaned

8.

"Left everything behind in Iran and started from zero in the Midwest with only the clothes on my back. It was the ‘90s and you could still claw your way up back then. Took me longer than average but I finally got myself through dental school and once again with only the clothes on my back and very little money in the bank left my abusive ex and everything I owned behind and moved into the new tiny office I had built in a rural/underserved town. It will soon be eight years, and I’m happy to say at this point I’ve met and surpassed every career and financial goal I had set for myself." —u/FlipMeOverUpsidedown

9.

"After 20 years of living in capital cities, I moved to a tiny seaside village on the Wild Coast of South Africa, built and ran a small guest house and became a full-time stoner. The lady who I ran away with and who became my partner passed away in January. I'm still here with my weed, my golden retriever and my little spot in paradise. No regrets." —u/spittingmonk

10.

"I did it when I just graduated college. I was depressed and had been contemplating suicide for a very long time, and I told myself I wanted to see the world before I did it. I moved to Germany with less than $300 in my account and told myself I had to make it work somehow. Hitchhiked or scraped up cash and have been to probably over 60 countries since then: worked various jobs in big cities, volunteered for NGOs in remote villages, stayed at people’s homes in exchange for housework, etc. Eventually met and married the love of my life and currently settled in New Zealand 13 years later. Now I want to live forever to spend forever with him." —u/LoveSongsForRobots

