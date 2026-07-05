A viral video posted to X shows a tense confrontation between two neighbors after one woman accused another of using drugs while sitting in her parked car. In a video posted to X, a woman started recording when a racist woman made a shocking allegation against her when she was getting out of her car.

Featured Video

This racist white woman accused this black woman of doing drugs because she had parked her car & didn’t immediately get out of it with her dogs when she lives there.She threatened to call the cops on her too and said all black people are a menace to society. Racism is real. pic.twitter.com/DY4w2As3tZ — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 30, 2026

“This racist white woman accused this black woman of doing drugs because she had parked her car & didn’t immediately get out of it with her dogs when she lives there. She threatened to call the cops on her too and said all black people are a menace to society. Racism is real,” the caption of the video reads.

The video shows a woman exiting her car, only to be harassed by a white woman who was out walking her dog. The other woman alleges that the other was sitting in her car doing drugs, but there is no proof to go along with that accusation. Instead, she threatens to take down her license plate number, which the woman isn’t bothered by. She tells the racist woman that she is recording her, and that she should walk away.

The Woman Continued to Stand Up for Herself

“This is going to go viral,” the woman says. “You saw a Black woman sitting in her car and automatically assumed I’m on drugs.” The racist woman claims she didn’t see she was Black, that she just saw someone sitting in their car and made an assumption.

The Black woman continues to say that she hasn’t done any drugs, but the white woman continues repeating the allegation. She then says she is going to call the police. In the end, the racist woman walks away while the Black woman reminds her that they both live in the same neighborhood, and to act kindly towards her and the other people in their community.

The comments on X were supportive of the woman who recorded the video, agreeing that the woman’s behavior was outright racist.

“Miserable old hag with nothing better to do,” wrote one X user. “That woman is not only racist, she’s (like most racists) a coward,” added another.

Others thought the Black woman should have been the one to call the police. “She should call the cops and tell them she couldn't get out of the car because a racist had 2 dogs and she was afraid. The racist lives near her if she's walking dogs, no telling what she will do next.”

While there were some hurtful comments aimed at the Black woman, the vast majority of people found the video not only racist, but hard to watch. They left comments of support towards the woman who endured the harsh judgment and false accusations.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or the claims made by either person involved. The article is based on footage shared publicly on X and the reactions it received.