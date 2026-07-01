‘Pure Instinct’: A Service Dog Kept Barking at Anyone Who Approached Its Collapsed Owner and X Can’t Agree If That’s a Problem

A video shared by@ViralVideos on X shows a service dog standing protectively over its owner during an apparent seizure. In the comments, however, viewers were divided over whether the animal was helping or preventing others from assisting.

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The clip showed several people attempting to approach an individual on the ground while a dog remained close, barking at bystanders.

The video was recorded at 3 am in San Jose, California, according to the text on the video. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the cause of the incident.

Still, X users are weighing in on the dog's behavior and how people should respond in similar situations. "Look how they are acting … arms out like they are a threat," one wrote. "The dog is going to think you are a threat when you're bouncing around and lunging towards [it]."

Police responded to a scene where a man collapsed after suffering a seizure and when good samaritans tried to help, couldn’t, due to the service dog not allowing anyone to get close to his owner as the dog likely believed they were trying to harm his owner.



You really can’t… pic.twitter.com/bFGXrmysYR — Viral Videos™️ (@ViralVideos) June 30, 2026

Another argued, "That service dog wasn't taking any chances during the seizure. Pure instinct."

On the other hand, some questioned whether the animal had received proper training. "I thought these service dogs were supposed to help their owners with their medical needs," one user posted. "If they see their owner in medical distress, they should let other people help them instead of blocking them off." Several others were also debating seizure-response dogs and their role during medical emergencies.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, seizure-response dogs assist people with epilepsy in various ways, including staying close to a person during a seizure, alerting others, activating emergency systems or helping protect their owner from injury. Some are specifically trained to lie next to their owners or position themselves between the person and potential hazards. However, every dog responds differently.

Should've brought in another dog as translator. — AngryCorgi (@jgi27) July 1, 2026

Several social media users suggested that the dog in the video may have been trying to protect its owner. "The dog is a good dog, but it didn't know its owner was in danger," one commenter wrote. Others shared experiences of dogs refusing to leave unconscious family members.