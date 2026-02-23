After being rejected by his mother and bullied by other monkeys, a baby Japanese macaque named Punch captured the internet's attention for his heartbreaking bond with a stuffed orangutan toy.

Videos of the lonely zoo monkey clinging to his plush companion and struggling to integrate with his troop have gone massively viral. But when another monkey finally embraced Punch, the story transformed from tragedy into a redemption arc celebrated and memed by thousands.

Who is Punch the monkey?

Punch—real name Panchi-kun—is a six-month-old male Japanese macaque who was abandoned by his mother and hand-raised by zookeepers at the Ichikawa City Zoo.

Without his mom, Punch was given a plush orangutan toy. The monkey immediately bonded with the IKEA-brand stuffed animal, and the zoo began posting content of the unlikely duo online.

Today, Punch-kun received a lot of care. One monkey spent time with him and groomed him, and he even made a new friend. I’m really happy to see that.



Stay strong, little Punch! pic.twitter.com/sE9afi7RqX — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) February 20, 2026

Eventually, the zoo began integrating Punch with the zoo's other macaques.

The process had its ups and downs, including making some connections with other monkeys. But more often than not, Punch just spent time alone with his orangutan toy. Those following Punch were saddened by his isolation from the group.

"Keep tearing up every time I see this monkey on my feed," posted one X user, echoing the general sentiment around the baby macaque.

just me against the world fr pic.twitter.com/jV9mzdFVuF — manuel (@manwelllb_) February 19, 2026

Then on Feb. 19, 2026, Punch was seen being bullied by some of the older monkeys in his environment. The internet—now incredibly invested in Punch's story—was enraged.

Protective of Punch's safety and well-being, people came out of the woodwork to defend the monkey and voice their displeasure with this turn of events.

"We need monkey John Wick on the case," wrote one X user.

"Where’s that Etsy witch when you need her?" Said another X user.

this toy needs to come to life and start beating the group up https://t.co/pzkoTgDcHP — primadonna (@versaceschanel) February 19, 2026

Would really appreciate if everyone helped with my GoFundMe https://t.co/jnu54tlGop pic.twitter.com/iLH6ruJDVD — Alex (@_alex_joshua) February 19, 2026

Some even joked that Punch's bullying might be the start of his villain arc or revenge narrative.

"A monkey uprising is definitely on the horizon," one X user commented.

"Character development we did not see coming," said another.

The hug that changed everything

But there would be no need for revenge or vengeance, because little Punch's story has a happy ending. On Feb. 20, adult monkey Onsing gave Punch the comfort and community he deserved.

After days of rejection, Baby Punch finally felt the warmth of love," Complex reported. "Today, an adult monkey Onsing wrapped little Punch in the tightest, most comforting hug."

And the internet rejoiced.

"I hope he knows he is loved," said one X user.

"Moments like this show just how much empathy and connection exist even in the animal world," said another.

After enduring days of rejection, Baby Punch finally experienced the comfort of love. Today, the adult monkey Onsing drew little Punch into a firm, deeply reassuring embrace. pic.twitter.com/SnCdsDZ5kl — ✮ راينر براون (@dondawastaken) February 20, 2026

Sometimes, we all need a friend

On Feb. 17, 2026, Petra Fare, President and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA Japan, visited Ichikawa City Zoo. During his visit, he donated more Orangutan toys to the zoo, ensuring Punch would never feel alone.

Ichikawa City Mayor Ko Tanaka shared the exciting news of the donation in a translated post on his X account, writing, "We hope the gifted plush toys can continue to be a source of comfort and help Punch gradually adjust to the troop. Let’s all keep supporting him together."

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Ichikawa City Zoo via Instagram. The zoo did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

