“Straight-up insult”: Landlord offers $50 off rent to shovel snow, mow lawn, and buy gas

Paying for gas out of pocket? No thanks.

10:11 AM CST on February 12, 2026

A photo of a text from the OP's landlord, asking him to do a bunch of things for 30 dollars off of rent
u/Most_Relief8312 via Reddit

Users on the r/apartmentliving subreddit were shocked when a renter posted an extremely inequitable rental arrangement suggested by his building's property manager.

Redditors had a lot to say when Most_Relief8312 shared text messages describing a deal his apartment manager pitched him: A $30 rent credit per month in exchange for a long list of apartment maintenance tasks, including paying for the gasoline in the apartment's lawnmower out of pocket.

Responses to the post ranged from pure outrage to empathy, with some users offering suggestions to help the OP secure a better deal.

a photo of a text from the OP's landlord, asking him to do a bunch of things for 30 dollars off of rent
u/Most_Relief8312 via Redditu/Most_Relief8312 via Reddit
The landlord asked OP to take out the trash, maintain the yard, and shovel snow for a rent credit of just $30.

When the OP pushed back, the landlord upped the credit to $50. He also added other responsibilities to the deal—including sweeping and vacuuming the front of the apartment complex and the stairwell.

u/Most_Relief8312 via Reddit

Most surprisingly, he said the OP would be responsible for filling the lawnmower with gas (and paying for the gas), as part of the arrangement.

u/Most_Relief8312 via Reddit

Underneath the photos, Most_Relief8312 also shared a "quick recap." In it were details about his living situation and how much time these added responsibilities would take.

Text under a photo gallery of a landlord abusing their tenant
u/Most_Relief8312 via Reddit

The post immediately went viral, garnering over 4,500 upvotes and over 3,000 comments—nearly all communicating various levels of concern for the property manager's "deal."

Renters share what a fair deal actually looks like

Most commenters were outraged at how disadvantageous the arrangement would be for the OP. "This is an awful deal," responded NurdPhilly82.

"Couldn’t even offer 50 without adding more tasks too lmao that’s a hellll no," added Formal_Condition_513.

"I'd rather burn 30 dollars from my own wallet every month and gain nothing in return rather than take this deal," said JaeCrowe.

Redditor Careful_Promise_786 said, "like, I don't understand how this could be real. They'd have to pay for the gas to mow the lawn?! You'd spend money taking this offer, not make any."

Comments on the apartmentlivign subreddit
r/apartmentliving via Reddit

To emphasize the ridiculousness of the property manager's ask, others shared stories of more equitable arrangements.

"I used to manage an 8-unit building, but I didn’t do any maintenance work," shared throwawayinthe818. "Maybe a couple hours a week, mostly phone calls. For that I got a $450 monthly credit, and that was 30 years ago."

"My friend did this but got $300 off rent and they paid for gas, provided equipment and he got a better, recently refurbished, unit," said IDontDeserveMyCat. "OP's offer is a straight-up insult and definitely an attempt to take advantage of someone who's naive."

OP decides whether to walk away

Redditors went back and forth on what would be a fair price for the responsibility and work involved with the arrangement, landing on hundreds of dollars in rent credit and clarity on some of the responsibilities involved. Eventually, the OP responded with how he was going to move forward.

"I appreciate your input. After reading through comments like yours and doubting they will even agree to $250 I’m going to pass," wrote Most_Relief8312. "More than just the credit amount is sketchy to me."

the OPs comment after getting advice about his property manager's unfair arrangement
u/Most_Relief8312 via Reddit

The Daily Dot has reached out to Most_Relief8312 via direct message on Reddit. The account did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email.








