Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Moving Back to the UK Six Years After Leaving — X Has Theories About Why

The internet is divided over reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to return to the United Kingdom six years after leaving. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced their return six years after leaving. Their return has the internet abuzz with theories behind the move.

Featured Video

The internet responded to the news shared by @PolitlcsUK on their verified X account, which got 1.3 million views as of publication. The news sparked immense debate among internet sleuths and conspiracy theorists over why they decided to move at this point in their lives.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the couple plans to return with their children in August, though they will reportedly not live with the royal family and have already enrolled their children in school for September.

Details about where they’re going to live and whether the tension between the family has resolved have been kept under wraps. Online speculation has focused on the timing of the move and its possible motivations.

Advertisement

? BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the UK at the end of this month pic.twitter.com/Z2PeHs4vSU — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 19, 2026

Commenters on the X post debated the possible reasons behind the move. The top theories included bankruptcy, King Charles III’s cancer, and their children’s education. Many wondered what it could be.

Unverified claims like money problems were one of the reasons netizens assumed they were coming back. A user assumed, saying, “Tell me they’re broke without telling me they’re broke.” Another assumed, “Must have hit bankruptcy in the USA…”

However, any rumors suggesting they’re in financial trouble have not been officially confirmed or denied either by the couple or their representatives. Another thought out loud, asking, “Moving back for the education system? British schools might be the pull. Royal duties?”

Advertisement

Many wondered if the decision had anything to do with the king and his cancer diagnosis. A user addressed the claim, saying, “The King’s cancer is worse than being told. Odds are he’s moving back to spend (some) final moments with his father.”

The Internet is Divided, but Not All of Them Thought There’s an Ulterior Motive to The Move…

Although the conspiracies and rumors continue spreading like wildfire, their supporters and fans cheered them on and wished them well. They didn’t question it, nor did they comment, and only hoped they would have a smooth move back.

Gosh I’m shocked they’re coming back - how bad are things in the US that they’re going brave living in the UK deal with the vicious UK press - I’m concerned! — WhatTheHell? (@WTH2030) August 19, 2026

Advertisement

A user stated, “I have absolutely nothing against them, and I genuinely wish them every happiness, success, and good fortune in the world.” Others defended the couple against criticism and urged critics to lay off.

They commented, “I wish them all the best. I hope everyone would allow the couple some room to breathe! Nobody should be subjected to this kind of scrutiny.” The couple has yet to personally release an official statement addressing their decision.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the comments and claims made by X users cited in this article. Reporting on the couple's planned return draws on the Daily Telegraph's coverage.