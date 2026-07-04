Warning: This story mentions domestic violence.

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A woman's story is drawing attention online after she shared on Reddit that she finally left her husband after she alleged he "almost killed me."

The woman, who goes by u/Horror-Show-3927, shared her story in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries. She began by explaining that things in her marriage had been "escalating for a while," but said their latest confrontation nearly cost both her and her unborn baby their lives, resulting in her finally leaving him.

Woman Says Husband Cut Off Her Air Supply Until She Passed Out

The woman said that during the week she left him, they had two fights, and during both, he allegedly assaulted her. "We got into a fight and he assaulted me for the second time this week," she wrote, adding that during the second altercation, "he almost killed me."

She went on to explain what happened, writing, "He cut off my breathing with his forearm until I passed out. I thought I was going to die," she shared. When she regained consciousness, she went to the hospital because she's 15 weeks pregnant and was concerned about the well-being of her baby.

While at the hospital, she spoke with a social worker, who told her that if she returned home, she and her unborn baby’s lives would be in danger. So, she ultimately accepted the social worker's help, and was placed in a woman’s shelter for the time being. "I went directly from the hospital to the shelter and haven't been home since. I texted my husband that I need space. I've been ignoring all of his calls and texts and turned off my phone at night," she wrote.

But it's at this point in her post that many people in the comments became both confused and frustrated. The woman said that despite everything that has happened, she's hesitant to involve the police or press charges because she's "scared of how he will react to that, he's very anti-police, big on street code and loyalty."

She also wrote, "He travels internationally for work and I don't want to ruin his life." But protecting him isn't the only reason she says she's hesitant to get police involved. "I don't trust that the police can protect me from him and I don't want to make him more angry. I'm worried I could get in trouble too. He was holding me down and I bit his arm so hard, my teeth pierced his skin and left a mark," she wrote.

She also shared that she didn't expect to leave him the way she did, that she doesn't have any of her belongings, and that she "hates" staying at the women's shelter.

Over in the comments, many people questioned why she was so worried about the consequences he might face and why she was placing so much value on his life when, according to her allegations, he didn't value hers. Another commenter, however, was quick to explain why she reacted the way she did. "She's likely been conditioned to believe that he's more valuable than her for years. That won't go away overnight. Ten years from now she'll understand this, but it's totally fair and expected that she doesn't yet," they wrote.

Others also pointed out that, regardless of what happened next, "It will be all her fault in his mind."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the allegations made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.