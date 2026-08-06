Popeyes Employee Sitting Over Raw Chicken Sparks Backlash

A video circulating on X has drawn criticism after viewers claimed it showed a Popeyes employee behaving inappropriately around trays of raw chicken. The video shows a Popeyes employee filming himself while preparing chicken to be fried and sold during his shift. The video does not appear to show anyone else in the kitchen, which is probably why he felt the freedom to do what he did.

Featured Video

The video prompted widespread reactions on X, with many users questioning why the employee recorded and shared the footage. Because there's no other explanation as to why he would record himself doing disgusting things to the food he would later prepare for customers, post it on social media, and not expect there to be serious repercussions.

A video circulating online appears to show a Popeyes employee sitting on raw chicken before cooking it and serving it to customers. pic.twitter.com/wFdJK4038f — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) August 5, 2026

The video, re-shared by @Chicago_Goofies, began with the man going into the refrigerator section of the Popeyes unit where the raw chicken is kept. Then he uncovered two silver basins, one filled with raw original chicken and the other filled with raw spicy chicken.

Advertisement

Leaving the basins of chicken uncovered, the male employee then proceeded to squat over one of the trays while it remained uncovered. The clip then shows him standing over the tray before moving it toward the prep area. The footage prompted viewers to ask why the employee filmed himself doing this?

Or, maybe he's a social media influencer and thought of the most revolting way to get attention, even if it was negative attention.

As a side note, there was also a young woman at the bottom of the screen, which signals that she must've been reacting to the original video. She seemed so disturbed that she didn't have a word to say. She just looked on in disgust.

Advertisement

One commenter wrote, "The boiling oil will sterilize whatever crap was on his pants. Its what he does to them after he fries them that should concern you."

Another user commented, "If you’re that’s unhappy with your job, you should have quit instead of doing something so disgusting that you yourself will not want someone to do to you and I bet this is a criminal offense. Why do Black people do the dumbest things for attention?"

The employee appears to be Black, though that detail was not central to many of the reactions.

This person's comment reminded everyone of what his future at the Popeyes establishment will be, "You're not going to see the Hall of Fame of doing inappropriate things for views Popeyes company sees this and they will fire you for such inappropriate behavior."

Advertisement

As of publication, the clip had received nearly 30,000 views. The clip continues to circulate on X, where viewers remain divided over the employee's actions.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded or whether the individual shown was employed by Popeyes at the time the footage was captured.