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Players agree that “Pokopia” is a chill and relaxing game—except for one yucky feature

"I was like 'Oh' …"

8:00 AM CDT on March 24, 2026

pokopia water gun gross out
@meesesgaming/TikTok

In Pokopia, players are given the chance to rebuild a post-apocalyptic environment pretty much from scratch. Naturally, a huge part of that is cultivating the natural greenery, so, as you can imagine, watering plants is pretty key.

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There are plenty of ways you can water things in the Pokemon spin-off; however, there's one particular method that is making players cringe.

In short, at one point in the game, Ditto will learn how to 'waterscape.' This involves sucking up water (or a variety of other liquids) from one area and regurgitating it somewhere else. It is usually used to help you make things like waterfalls, though some TikTokers have taken to watering the foliage with this method.

@brandonrandolph24/TikTok

However, not everyone is 100% on board with this feature. In one viral and candid TikTok, user @meesasgaming highlighted how it was free "exposure therapy" for those like herself with emetophobia, which is a phobia of vomiting.

In the comments, fellow sufferers shared their own experiences. "Yes! I have emetophobia too!" one wrote. "I was like 'Oh' …"

"And then if you miss the grid/grass we basically dry heave, it’s great," a second added.

While a third shared: "For me, its mostly the sound so as long as there’s no gagging I’ll be ok."

@meesesgaming

I understand that this is very niche. But babes, we are getting exposure therapy and it was only $70 ✨ #pokemon #pokopia #nintendoswitch #cozygames #pokemoncommunity

♬ Gymnopedie No. 1, Slowly, image of wave(1180783) - Dai Hentai Fujishima

How to unlock the 'waterscaping' ability in Pokopia

As gross as waterscaping is in practise, it is actually quite useful. In order to get this ability, you'll need to follow a few steps, established by Games.gg. First off, rebuild the Rocky Ridges Pokemon Center.

Then, once you've completed the rebuild, head over to Bleak Beach and talk to Piplup, who will request that you make a waterfall.

In order to complete Piplup's request, you will need the help of Paldean Whooper. If you haven't attracted them to your island yet, you can do so by building a marshy grass habitat.

Once you have done this — namely, by placing four yellow grass tiles adjacent to a body of muddy water — you'll need to wait for Paldean Whooper to arrive. Through the next interaction, you will learn the 'suck' move, and voila: you can now suck and regurgitate water.

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Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

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