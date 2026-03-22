Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Incredible next-level Pokopia designs are coming out of Japan

The sky is the limit. Literally.

12:00 PM CDT on March 22, 2026

pokopia designs from japan
Nintendo/@norainthefuture/X

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Pokopia is the internet's latest obsession.

Featured Video

The game, which is like a cross between Minecraft and Animal Crossing, is a Pokémon spin-off. The main playable character is a Ditto that has changed its appearance to look like a human.

In essence, as the Ditto, the player is tasked with reviving the post-apocalyptic world it finds itself in, making it habitable for Pokémon once again. The more Pokémon that flock to the area, the more skills that the Ditto learns to further improve the surrounding environment.

Despite only being released on March 5, players are already cramming a huge amount of playtime — especially in Japan. As a result, these players have really cultivated their worlds with all kinds of innovative designs.

Here are some of the best ones...

The best Pokopia creations

One player managed to arrange the music note buttons to play the song 'IRIS OUT' by Kenshi Yonezu while riding a cart.

Another created what they describe as "a colorful shopping street in a gloomy seaside town."

A third found an ingenious way to harvest faster — stacking trees on top of one another.

Similarly, a fourth utilized flowing water underneath orchards to create a kind of conveyor belt of harvesting.

Meanwhile, in response to one player's advanced tunnelling system, an X user noted: "The Japanese really play a whole different game; this isn't the same Pokopia. They've pulled off a Team Rocket-style tunnel system."

This X user then shared a second post showing how another player had created an instant, towering elevator system.

Elsewhere, a sixth rebuilt Arceus and its Poké Ball entirely out of blocks.

In awe of the creation, an X user quoted the original post and quipped:
"Me a week after Pokopia release: 'I finished rebuilding the Pokémon Center in the second area :)"

"Japanese players a week after release: 'So I built God.'"

The question is, if things are this ambitious now, just how insane can players get with this game? The possibilities are, arguably, endless.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

Elijah Wood’s updates on “The Hunt for Gollum” spark fan excitement

Is Elijah Wood returning as Frodo?

March 22, 2026
Trending

“The hero we all needed”: Player known as the “Fortnite EMT” gives aid during matches

"You don't forget when someone does this for you."

March 22, 2026
Tech

“Me at the zoo”: The first-ever video uploaded to YouTube video is being honored in a museum

"Seems extremely significant to me."

March 22, 2026
Culture

People who regularly use ChatGPT for school on whether or not they feel like they’re still learning

"I used it far too much in first year and now I’ve completely sworn off of it."

March 22, 2026
Culture

13 free things on the internet everyone should take advantage of

Use the internet for curiosity instead of doomscrolling for once, why don't you?

March 22, 2026
Culture

When was the “Golden Age” of the Disney Channel? As it turns out, whenever you were ages 9-12

Which four Disney Channel shows are your era?

March 21, 2026
Advertisement