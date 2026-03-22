Incredible next-level Pokopia designs are coming out of Japan

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Pokopia is the internet's latest obsession.

Featured Video

The game, which is like a cross between Minecraft and Animal Crossing, is a Pokémon spin-off. The main playable character is a Ditto that has changed its appearance to look like a human.

In essence, as the Ditto, the player is tasked with reviving the post-apocalyptic world it finds itself in, making it habitable for Pokémon once again. The more Pokémon that flock to the area, the more skills that the Ditto learns to further improve the surrounding environment.

Oh god it’s happening, they made a working calculator in Pokopia https://t.co/IdrceoDKr3 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) March 20, 2026

Despite only being released on March 5, players are already cramming a huge amount of playtime — especially in Japan. As a result, these players have really cultivated their worlds with all kinds of innovative designs.

Here are some of the best ones...

The best Pokopia creations

One player managed to arrange the music note buttons to play the song 'IRIS OUT' by Kenshi Yonezu while riding a cart.

Another created what they describe as "a colorful shopping street in a gloomy seaside town."

A third found an ingenious way to harvest faster — stacking trees on top of one another.

Similarly, a fourth utilized flowing water underneath orchards to create a kind of conveyor belt of harvesting.

Meanwhile, in response to one player's advanced tunnelling system, an X user noted: "The Japanese really play a whole different game; this isn't the same Pokopia. They've pulled off a Team Rocket-style tunnel system."

Los japoneses de verdad que juegan a otro juego, esto no es el mismo Pokopia, se han marcado un sistema de túneles a lo Team Rocket pic.twitter.com/ovNk8wQmqm — Charmi (@Charmi) March 11, 2026

This X user then shared a second post showing how another player had created an instant, towering elevator system.

Los japoneses han descubierto los ascensores instantáneos en Pokémon Pokopia ? A mi me tienen que explicar cómo encuentran todo esto pic.twitter.com/HDqEHEgqtY — Charmi (@Charmi) March 14, 2026

Elsewhere, a sixth rebuilt Arceus and its Poké Ball entirely out of blocks.

me a week after pokopia release:



“i finished rebuilding the pokémon center in the second area :)”



japanese players a week after release:



“so i built god” https://t.co/qxtTO2jnyL — Nora | CEO of Mega Evolution ? (@norainthefuture) March 9, 2026

In awe of the creation, an X user quoted the original post and quipped:

"Me a week after Pokopia release: 'I finished rebuilding the Pokémon Center in the second area :)"

"Japanese players a week after release: 'So I built God.'"

The question is, if things are this ambitious now, just how insane can players get with this game? The possibilities are, arguably, endless.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.