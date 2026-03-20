Fans of Pokémon now have a new way to incorporate the fandom into their real lives, this time with official Pokémon engagement rings. These subtle rings give couples a playful option for popping the question while showcasing quality craftsmanship.

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Themed Pokémon merchandise is typical, from cutlery to bedspreads and more, but the high-quality rings were a new step into the higher-end side of merchandising.

Japanese jewelry brand U-Treasure introduced the collection on its website, which includes 21 different Pokémon-inspired designs. There are a wide range of customizations available, although only the most popular Pokémon were available as silhouettes in the inner band of the rings. The available Pokémon cover multiple generations, so longtime fans and newer players alike both have options.

Custom rings mix fandom with personal details

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According to the official press release, buyers could customize nearly every part of the ring. For instance, they could choose from more than 30 base designs and 12 gemstone types. Each ring also featured one Pokémon motif.

"Engagement and wedding rings that reflect the couple's individuality and feelings. U-Treasure's original select-order bridal rings (engagement rings and wedding rings) can be completed in 4 steps," the website's announcement read, translated from Japanese. "We offer simple designs that blend seamlessly into everyday life, and we can add Pokémon symbols or colored stones according to your preferences."

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Because of that flexibility, couples could match their rings to shared interests or memories. There is also the option to engrave up to eight characters on the inside of the band. The rings come in a special case with a foil-stamped design of two Pikachus cuddling, but for an additional cost, they can buy a wooden Poké Ball case instead.

Fans joked about Poké Ball proposals and price tags

On social media, reactions ranged from sincere to chaotic. One Pokémon fan, @DailaX, wrote, "Might propose to myself tbh." Meanwhile, @Joz1ahh joked, "When you tryna propose to shawty but you got the Gengar ring so she wochenuinely calls you a gen 1 larper and leaves you for the machamp guy."

"i would immediately marry anyone who proposed to me with a ring like this," @ceruleanist pointed out.

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Many fans, seeing the Poké Ball ring case, claimed that they would recreate a classic scene from the anime where a trainer proposes using a ring in a Poké Ball.

However, the price also drew attention. The engagement rings started at ¥335.5K (about $2.1K), while wedding rings ranged from ¥137.5K to ¥170.5K. Even so, dedicated fans seemed willing to consider it.

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