“Weird to call a talk show a podcast”: Pete Davidson is launching a new podcast on Netflix. Here’s why it’s sparking discourse throughout the industry

"It’s time to call ‘video podcasts’ what they actually are: talk shows."

7:00 AM CST on January 18, 2026

Pete Davidson is officially becoming a podcast bro. In an announcement on Jan 14, it was revealed that the former Saturday Night Live star is teaming up with Netflix to launch the streamer's first-ever video podcast, The Pete Davidson Show.

According to Tudum, Netflix's editorial site, the podcast will be shot mostly from Davidson's garage — which, he jokes, is "where all the best conversations happen." That being said, we can expect the podcast to go on the road sometimes, too.

“Netflix was the home of one of my first stand-up specials,” Davidson said in a statement, “so it felt right to bring the podcast there, too. It’s me and my friends talking about anything and everything. It’s going to be a great time.”

However, not everyone agrees with the comedian — in fact, a lot of netizens are downright skeptical of the idea...

Internet reacts to Pete Davidson's podcast

To be clear, most users aren't upset about Pete doing a podcast — they just don't think it should be classified as a podcast at all because it isn't distributed through something known as an RSS feed.

"IF IT’S NOT AVAILABLE VIA. AN RSS FEED, IT’S NOT A PODCAST," one user declared.

"Some people in the podcast industry believe you shouldn't call something a 'podcast' unless it's distributed through RSS," a second wrote. "I'm nowhere as prescriptive as that, but I don't think you can call something a podcast if there's no audio-only version of it."

While a third insisted: "It’s time to call ‘video podcasts’ what they actually are: talk shows. There’s no reason to dance around the label… and there’s certainly nothing wrong with Pete Davidson hosting a talk show."

"So weird to call a talk show a podcast," a fourth agreed. "There’s not even an audio feed?"

And a fifth quipped: "A non-union talk show. Cool. Cool. Cool cool cool."

The first podcast episode will drop on 12:01am PST on Jan 30, with new ones dropping every week thereafter.

The first podcast episode will drop on 12:01am PST on Jan 30, with new ones dropping every week thereafter.

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

