A TikToker known as the Dandelion Crayon Girl helped bring back Crayola’s discontinued Dandelion shade, which is now returning permanently to 64-count boxes.

LaKenzie Leigh-Andrea Powell, @_lakenzo_24, has spent years building her online identity around a single shade: Dandelion. The warm, dusty yellow crayon was discontinued by Crayola in 2017 — and Powell has been collecting it ever since.

Her current collection stands at 727 Dandelion crayons.

Powell’s passion first caught Crayola’s attention in February 2025, when the company briefly brought Dandelion back as part of a limited-edition release featuring eight retired colors.

A year later, and perhaps thanks to Dandelion Crayon Girl’s undying passion for the color, the manufacturer announced dandelion’s permanent return to Crayola’s standard 64-count crayon boxes.

Welcome back, Dandelion

LaKenzie shared her excitement about the Dandelion Crayola reboot in a clip that quickly accumulated 1.4 million views and over 300 thousand likes. "The dandelion crayon,” she gushed, “my favorite childhood crayon that was discontinued in 2017, is back for good this time."

LaKenzie showed off Crayola’s new packaging design for the 64-pack that will include dandelion and recalled the year-long journey she underwent to resurrect her favorite color.

The dandelion enthusiast assured viewers she has no plan to stop collecting just because the color’s back in the pack. "We've got 727 dandelion crayons in the collection currently. We're not going to stop."

After sharing her ecstatic response to dandelion’s forever-return in a clip from Feb. 24, 2026, LaKenzie asserted, “Just because it's back doesn't mean that it stopped bringing me joy?! I'm gonna continue to celebrate my favorite childhood crayon, especially now that it's back.”

People following along with LaKenzie’s passion celebrated her victory and drew inspiration from the success brought about by her steadfast commitment. But it’s not over just because Dandelion is back in the pack. The return of dandelion inspired viewers to stay true to what matters to them.

@prizma_likes_cinnamon commented, “My dream is to be loved by someone as much as this woman loves the dandelion crayon.”

One commenter wrote, “I wish I were this passionate about something.” Another agreed, “I wish I was this into... something. ANYTHING.”

“One person CAN make a difference,” replied @briannawaggoner.

“You loved it back into existence,” commented @abyssalcoinin.

LaKenzie Leigh-Andrea Powell, @_lakenzo_, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

