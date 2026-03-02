Apparently, celebrities donate clothes to Goodwill, too. But if you've gone rifling through the thrift store, you'd probably not expect to find personalized "Stormi" hoodies.

Yet, that's exactly what happened to one Goodwill shopper — and naturally, they put the haul all over the internet for all to see.

The bright and colorful items, which were posted in a viral Reddit post on the r/KUWTKsnark subreddit, include designer jackets, hoodies, and a t-shirt with the name of Kylie Jenner's daughter on many of them.

Several of the items also seemed to have a customized apparel label that read "Stormi World," likely from one of her themed birthday parties inspired by her father.

One of the hoodie's also indicate that it was from what seems to be Stormi's first birthday party in February 2019, while another is labelled "KylieSkin" in reference to Kylie's skincare and cosmetics brand. There's even a hoodie adorned with Kylie's face photoshopped onto a sun, in reference to her infamous "rise and shine" meme.

Evidently, the vast majority of these clothes were custom-made, designer originals, which begs the question: what exactly were they doing in a Goodwill?

"Nothing is sentimental to the heartless"

One Reddit user asked: "Why get all these specifically made special things just to get rid of them?"

Because all they do is waste and consume, consume and waste," another replied. "Nothing is sentimental to the heartless."

Another Redditor compared Kylie's approach to her sister, arguing: that "it's a stark contrast to Kim, who likes to keep everything, you’d think she’d keep things like the Stormi world hoodie because it’s so specific and personal, but with that said, it’s fantastic she chose to donate instead of chucking them away for waste."

In response to this comment, a further commenter pointed out that "she probably has others in storage for keepsakes, the likelihood of them only having 1 of these hoodies from the party is pretty low. I'd bet this is what was just literally in Stormi's closet that doesn't fit anymore. 2019 was 7 years ago, and kids aren't known to stay the same size from 1-7 years old."

"There are lots of things to hate on, but this ain't it"

Meanwhile, a third Redditor admitted that you do have to hand it to Kylie on this occasion.

"I mean, I'm all up for snark because [expletive] all these [expletive] (besides the children, of course). But this isn't that [expletive]...she donated them and thinks about it ... Some broke single mother finds some of them, maybe her kid wears it a few times, but then she can possibly resell for some extra cash in her pocket," they pointed out.

"There are lots of things to hate on, but this ain't it."

The clothes were originally discovered by TikToker @felloffthetruckdeals, who made multiple videos about their find.

In the second video, the account revealed that it was planning to sell the products on eBay, although The Daily Dot was unable to find the items listed. So, if these TikToks are legit, it looks like the shopper has already cashed in.

