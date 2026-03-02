When Maddi Cerasuolo (@madswellness) went public with her highly unpopular stance on dogs, the TikTok creator didn’t expect hordes of other "dog dislikers" to come out of the shadows in support.

“Normalize not liking dogs,” reads the onscreen text of Maddi’s now viral post from Jan. 22, 2026.

In a world where dog lovers represent a loud majority, she argued that people who claim to prefer the four-legged animals over people are the real red flags.

Maddie explained, "Dog lovers will act like we are the red flag. I actually think it's the complete opposite. I think it's people who prefer dogs over humans.” Her critique touched on a dark concern about dog lovers who prefer their own pets to people.

“Why do you dislike humans so much?” Maddi asked.

The confession resonated with many who (secretly) shared Maddi’s perspective.

People replying to the post agreed that maybe the dog thing has gone too far, and flooded the comments section to vent about dog owner entitlement. Dog dislikers complained about dogs misbehaving in public, or simply killing the vibe at restaurants, parks, workplaces, and gatherings of all kinds.

Maddi shared her unpopular opinion in a TikTok clip that went viral with 3.5 million views. She stated her unwavering position, "I don't wanna pet your dog. I don't wanna see a picture of your dog. I don't wanna hear about your dog. Please keep your dog away from me.”

And although tons of people on social media backed her up, Maddi revealed that her own boyfriend is “a dog person,” and she worried it could be a deal breaker. "He is set on having a dog and I'm just not,” she said. “I don't know if I can change my lifestyle to have a dog."

“I found my people”

Stunned by the affirmative response to her viral confession, Maddi followed up with a post on Feb. 25, 2026.

"I was very, very nervous posting that video speaking my truth about my dislike for dogs,” she said. “But it is actually crazy the amount of people that agree.”

Maddie said she found her people and closed out the video with a heartfelt salute to dog dislikers everywhere: "We are one. We are a community. I love you guys."

Dog haters ran to the comments to stand in solidarity with Maddi

@theaviationrealtor replied, “You have people. WE ARE YOUR PEOPLE. I AM YOUR PERSON.”

“You are so brave for speaking up for us because why is a dog in their bed??” commented @kylehowerealtor.

“Bro I’ve been waiting years for someone to say this…” wrote @00missk00.

Maddi, @madswellness, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via e-mail.

