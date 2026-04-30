A Perth driver filled up a tank of gas for many customers, leaving them in tears. There was a heartbreaking inspiration and reason for his act of kindness. Many were left in shock and awe after his actions; one emotional individual even shared what the gesture meant.

Featured Video

Stories similar to this have been growing increasingly common and have been spreading like wildfire on the internet.

Many have shared personal encounters during which they’ve been helped by good Samaritans like this one.

This isn’t just exclusive to Australia; people from across the world, including the USA, have also shared videos and images of being helped by total strangers. These stories continue to make rounds on platforms such as X and Reddit. Here's one such incident that caught the Internet's attention.

The world needs more of this! A man with 3 kids under the age of 3 runs out of gas. A very nice stranger comes to their aid and goes above and beyond. If only everyone was more like this, we would be a lot better off in this world. pic.twitter.com/x3DSHNDzPr — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) April 26, 2026

According to reports by 7 News Australia, the good Samaritan known as Monty Van Der Berg was at the BP petrol station in Currambine, Perth, Australia.

The 34-year-old was filling up his tank when he decided to extend his generosity to others. The night before, the man experienced a heartbreaking incident in which another driver filled up with $7 worth of gas.

Which is technically just a few litres. The exact financial circumstances of this person are unknown. However, the driver claimed to empathize with the individual.

Since he was unable to help the man then, he decided to use the next opportunity at the gas station to help others. The next morning, the Perth driver returned to the gas station. When he got there, another car pulled up next to his.

In a conversation with the Australian news publication, Van Der Berg recalled the moment he decided to help not one, but three other customers with fuel. He recalled, saying, “I thought, there’s my chance.”

Van Der Berg ended up helping multiple people with gas money and filled their tanks all the way up. As mentioned earlier, they were each left speechless at the gesture and profusely thanked the man.

The Perth Driver who Brought Tears at The Gas Station

In a conversation with Mark Gibson on 102.5 ABC Perth, one of the customers whom Van Der Berg helped recalled the surreal experience. Initially, when the man told her to fill the tank all the way, she assumed he was kidding.

Little did she know, he was being completely serious. Rachel Greville, a Perth resident, said she could only afford $20 worth of fuel. Upon hearing her response, Van Der Berg insisted that she should get a full tank of gas and paid for it.

Speaking to 7 News Australia, the other woman, who was in tears in the aftermath of his kind actions, also shared her insights. She explained why it had meant so much to her.

Single mother burst into tears trying to pay pic.twitter.com/CqjTsEcuzS — รαℓƭ + ℓเɠɦƭ (@L1ghtandSalt) April 27, 2026

Referring to herself as the ‘crying lady,’ the woman mentioned, “I had just finished a heavy shift and had been working lots of double shifts in both my jobs. I was exhausted.”

Reflecting on Van Der Berg’s actions, she said, “I was overwhelmed by the gesture. I hope this gets back to him…” Greville claimed that when the woman was crying, she and others joined in a hug.

In another statement with the same publication, Greville recalled the other customer's reaction. She said, “It was so nice to see people light up. It was such a nice moment.”

What Drives Monty Van Der Berg to Extend His Kindness?

When asked about his driving force for such kindness, Van Der Berg cited the difficult times he endured. There were times when he, too, couldn’t afford fuel.

However, after setting up his construction business, MVDB Service Locating, he was in a better financial position.

That’s when he also began to pay for others. He commented about his “one thing” and said, “Every time I fill up, I like to pay for at least one person.”

Overall, Van Der Berg reportedly shelled out a whopping $480 to pay for the fuel of three strangers. He concluded his remarks with a final declaration: “I didn’t do it for recognition—I want to do more.”