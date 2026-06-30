People Accuse Venezuelan Woman of Rejecting Donated Food

A video of a Venezuelan woman holding up a bag of packaged corn tortillas is going viral, and not for a good reason. Many people are translating the video as the woman saying Venezuelans don't eat tortillas after receiving the food items as donations following the major earthquakes that struck the country at the end of June 2026.

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The country was hit with two powerful earthquakes on June 24, causing buildings to collapse and killing dozens of people. After such a tragedy, people often band together to provide support and relief for those impacted, including sending food, water, clothing, and other aid.

But in the video circulating online, along with the captions attached to clips being reshared, the woman, who appears to be working at a donation center, is being portrayed online as objecting to the tortillas being donated. X user @Seergiot3ck was among those to share the clip, writing that Venezuelans are complaining because they're being sent tortillas.

??? | NO QUIEREN TORTILLAS



Los venezolanos se quejan porque les mandan tortillas. Alguien debería explicarle a esa tipa que las tortillas empacadas duran semanas mientras el paquete permanezca cerrado.



Con esa actitud a cualquiera se le quitan las ganas de donar. ? pic.twitter.com/P7eX8klIBK — Sergio ?? (@Seergiot3ck) June 29, 2026

Did the Woman Really Reject the Donated Tortillas?

In the clip, the woman holds up a packaged bag of tortillas followed by another item that sounds like she says is queso, meaning cheese. She appears to be telling people not to send those items. If she is referring to cheese or something similar like cream cheese, those products wouldn't make good donations because they require refrigeration during transport and after arriving at their destination. Following a major earthquake, electricity can be limited, making it difficult to safely store perishable foods.

That's why, after a natural disaster, relief organizations typically encourage people to donate shelf-stable items like canned goods, dry pasta, cereal, rice, and shelf-stable milk instead of anything that requires refrigeration.

And that's where people are getting upset. Corn tortillas don't necessarily require refrigeration, but they do need to be stored in a cool, dry place, and refrigeration can extend their shelf life.

Pero ella tiene razón ! Cómo van a mandar productos que requieren frigeracion deja de desinformar por qué no se está quejando de las tortillas .incentivas el odio típico de mexicano https://t.co/hLkwpTUp6x por que donen significa que donen descartes háganlo de verdad — Joel ?? (@mancuellojoel) June 29, 2026

X user @Seergiot3ck interpreted the video as a complaint about tortilla donations, writing, ‘Venezuelans are complaining because they’re being sent tortillas.’ Someone should explain to that lady that packaged tortillas last for weeks as long as the package remains unopened," other commenters believe the woman is simply asking for foods that last longer after experiencing a natural disaster.

It seems the woman is more likely asking for shelf-stable items that can remain fresh longer, especially if donations take days to arrive and then need to be stored before being distributed. While some viewers interpreted the video as criticism of tortilla donations, others argued that she was discussing which foods are most suitable for disaster relief.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video. The article is based on the clip circulating online and the reactions shared by social media users.