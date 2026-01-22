Skip to Content
Papa John’s customer was forced to tip in order to complete their pick-up order: “It’s one thing to tip a delivery driver, but the people making the pizza?”

“Do these companies expect us to pay all of their employees?”

12:00 PM CST on January 22, 2026

A person using the Papa John’s app to order carryout was required to enter a tip amount to place the order. 

Featured Video

When Reddit user u/evilemmyy tried to place the pickup order without a tip, the app returned an error message requesting a valid tip amount. “Their system doesn’t recognize 0 as a valid entry, so I gave them one cent just to complete my order,” u/evilemmyy wrote on r/EndTipping. “Do these companies expect us to pay all of their employees?”

The thread racked up 2.8 thousand upvotes and nearly 700 comments. Reddit users shared passionate responses to the app’s outrageous tip requirement. While many on the thread maintained a strong anti-tipping stance across the board, even those who regularly tip servers and delivery drivers pointed out that requiring a tip on a carryout order is taking it too far.

Commenters said it’s infuriating that a business requires customers to pick up the slack for a corporate employer who can’t or won’t pay adequate wages to employees. 

Ultimately, u/evilemmyy’s $0.01 obligatory tip was made in error. According to users on the thread, the Papa John's app will accept an order with no tip if the custom tip entry box is deselected when payment is submitted. 

“Didn’t let me order carryout on their app unless I tipped”

The Reddit user wrote, “Papa John's didn’t let me order carryout on their app unless I tipped… I was doing carryout, so there’s no reason to tip. Their system doesn’t recognize 0 as a valid entry. So I gave them one cent just to complete my order 🙄. It’s one thing to tip a delivery driver, but the people making the pizza? When I only had one brief interaction with them? Do these companies expect us to pay all of their employees?”

“I had an automatic car wash ask for a tip once.”

Commenters shared u/evilemmyy’s frustration and discussed the absurdity of tipping on carryout orders. Amid comments revealing that these days even automatic car washes require tips, and fears that “in the future, AI will ask for tips,” some suggested take-out diners switch to local businesses where transactions might be more humane. 

“Especially before service is rendered. It's bullying and extortion,” replied u/wjcj.

“Tips can't be mandatory, I think that itself is illegal,” wrote u/NatalieKCY.

u/dfwagent84 wrote, “This is insane. I'm also tired of these places pushing their apps. Sounds like your locally owned pizzeria will get a new customer."

“I had an automatic car wash ask for a tip once,” commented y/Hot_Storm3252.

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

